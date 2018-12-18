Tesco Organic British Lamb Leg Steaks 300G

Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Grill Season the steaks on both sides and cook under a pre-heat grill for 3 minutes each side (medium), or 5 minutes each side (well done). Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Lightly oil and season steaks on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the steaks to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (medium), or 4 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.