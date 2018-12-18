By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic British Lamb Leg Steaks 300G

2(1)
£ 5.00
£16.67/kg

New

  • Energy952kJ 228kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 635kJ / 152kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb leg steaks.
  • Organically reared. Our Organic lamb comes from farms which are audited by one of the organic farm bodies. Organic lamb farmers feed their lamb organic cereals and manage their pasture land without using artificial fertilisers and pesticides.
  • An organically reared prime cut with a rich flavour
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Grill Season the steaks on both sides and cook under a pre-heat grill for 3 minutes each side (medium), or 5 minutes each side (well done). Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Lightly oil and season steaks on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the steaks to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (medium), or 4 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy your steaks at their best, remove from fridge and all packaging 10 minutes before cooking. For best results we recommend pan frying.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (150g)
Energy635kJ / 152kcal952kJ / 228kcal
Fat8.2g12.3g
Saturates3.8g5.7g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.5g29.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

So disappointed. The steaks looked great from the

2 stars

So disappointed. The steaks looked great from the top but when I turned over the second one it was just fat (hard fat at that) and by the time I had cut most of it off to get to the meat I cooked the whole lot for my husband and had cheese and biscuits for dinner. Not cheap either.

