By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Launis Caviar Lumpfish (Black) 100G

5(1)Write a review
Launis Caviar Lumpfish (Black) 100G
£ 3.40
£3.40/100g

Product Description

  • Lumpfish Caviar
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Lumpfish Roe (88%) (Cyclopterus Lumpus), Salt, Water, Stabilisers (E422, E412), Antioxidant (E330, E296), Preservatives (E202, E211), Colours (E141, E150d, E151, E163)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2-3 days. For Best Before Date see lid

Preparation and Usage

  • It is normal for this product to change colour slightly over time.

Name and address

  • Launis Fiskekonserves A/S,
  • Industrivej Nord 2-4,
  • DK-9982 Ålbæk,
  • Denmark.

Return to

  • www.launis.dk

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 370 kJ/90 kcal
Fat 4 g
of which saturated fat0 g
Carbohydrate 2 g
of which sugar0 g
Protein 11 g
Salt 5,5 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

scrumpcious

5 stars

Right amount of salt.Good value for money.Highly recommended. x

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Tesco Dill 20G

£ 0.70
£0.35/10g

Ritz Crackers 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco British Creme Fraiche 300Ml

£ 1.10
£0.37/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here