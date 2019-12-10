Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 230G

tasty healthy have them in salads sandwiches cooke
tasty healthy have them in salads sandwiches cooked meals the amount of variety with tomatoes is surprizing they taste so good
Ripe and Sweet
Really good quality sweet tomatoes. They definitely are ripe!
Tasty but tough skins
I have tried these three times now and sadly the skins have been very tough and chewy each time. A shame as the taste of them is really good.
Too many over ripe and moldy.
Too many of the tomatoes are over ripe. One of the delivered packets was full of mold three days before the sell by date.
Tasty
Ripe and ready to eat
The tomatoes where soft and not good very disapointed
Really tasty
Good quality and excellent taste
Best eat the packaging - it's tastier
Totally tasteless but very pretty
If you want a tomato that tastes like tomato these are great. Warning, pick your own. Delivery = mushy, puckered skin & two were split open. "Picked with care" strikes again!
No taste
No taste whatsoever.