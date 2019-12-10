By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 230G

3.5(17)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 230G
£ 1.00
£4.35/kg
2 typical tomatoes
  • Energy64kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 71kJ / 17kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet vine ripened tomatoes.
  • Hand picked Brought to you on the vine to be sweet, juicy and succulent Working in partnership with trusted growers, all our sweet vine ripened tomatoes are carefully cultivated for a fresh aroma, succulent texture and sweet, juicy flavour. Nourished by the vine to retain freshness and flavour, ideal for roasting or salads.
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best:  Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair texture and taste. If you do place these tomatoes in the fridge, remove and bring back up to room temperature before eating.

Produce of

Produce of Morocco, Netherlands, Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy71kJ / 17kcal64kJ / 15kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.7g
Sugars3.0g2.7g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein0.5g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C22mg (28%NRV)20mg (25%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

17 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

tasty healthy have them in salads sandwiches cooke

5 stars

tasty healthy have them in salads sandwiches cooked meals the amount of variety with tomatoes is surprizing they taste so good

Ripe and Sweet

5 stars

Really good quality sweet tomatoes. They definitely are ripe!

Tasty but tough skins

3 stars

I have tried these three times now and sadly the skins have been very tough and chewy each time. A shame as the taste of them is really good.

Too many over ripe and moldy.

2 stars

Too many of the tomatoes are over ripe. One of the delivered packets was full of mold three days before the sell by date.

Tasty

5 stars

Ripe and ready to eat

The tomatoes where soft and not good very disapoin

2 stars

The tomatoes where soft and not good very disapointed

Really tasty

5 stars

Good quality and excellent taste

Best eat the packaging - it's tastier

1 stars

Totally tasteless but very pretty

If you want a tomato that tastes like tomato these

3 stars

If you want a tomato that tastes like tomato these are great. Warning, pick your own. Delivery = mushy, puckered skin & two were split open. "Picked with care" strikes again!

No taste

2 stars

No taste whatsoever.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

