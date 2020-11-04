The Collective Suckie Peach & Apricot 100G

NO added sugar! Its really difficult to find child
NO added sugar! Its really difficult to find childrens yoghurts that aren't loaded with sugar so these are excellent in my view. All flavours are delicious and in an easy to eat pouch .
Live Yoghurt** (Milk) (80%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Peach Puree (5%), Apricot Puree (5%), Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, **Contains Cultures: L. Bulgaricus and S. Thermophilus
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.
Produced in the UK using British milk
3 Years
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Pouch
|Energy
|324kJ/77kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|- Of which Saturates
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|- Of which Sugars
|7.8g
|Protein
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.09g
|Calcium (NRV%)
|124mg (15)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
WARNING: CAP = CHOKING HAZARD do not leave with children under 3 yrs unsupervised due to small parts
