Tesco Salad Tomatoes 6 Pack

Order online, comes rotten
2 rotten tomatos in the pack. had the same with lemons from them
Delicious
At the moment they are Raymos which is an absolutely delicious tomato, tastes like the ones I grow at home. I eat tomatoes every day in and out of season and these are as good as they get.Delicious
two rotten tomatoes in a pack of six do you no longer do quality control on what you are selling to you'r customers very angry about how much I had to bin
Good quality
Poor Qulaity
The Tomatoes came split and oozing
Worse than poor.
Horrible. Hard, juiceless and tasteless. Not even worth the offer price. Yuk!
These tomatoes are just perfect for a lunch salad, they cut into pieces very nicely. Great value.
Mouldy tomatoes
The last lot, 5 out of the 6 were mouldy. I'm trying again. Hopefully they will be ok this time!
Tesco tomatoes
These were the most unripened tomatoes I have ever experienced. You could hardly cut them with a knife. This was the first time I have experienced this problem I have purchased them on many occasions
Hard and Flavourless
Awful tomatoes 2nd week running. Tough skin, hard and flavourless. Very few alternative large tomato options as I didn't want to order these again after my last delivery. Will buy from elsewhere in future.