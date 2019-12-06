Tesco Salad Tomatoes 6 Pack

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 71kJ / 17kcal

  • Tomatoes.
  • Grown on the vine to be firm and juicy, an ideal all rounder Working in partnership with trusted growers, all our salad tomatoes are carefully cultivated and vine ripened to be a firm, juicy favourite. A classic all rounder, ideal for slicing or sandwiches.
  Grown on the vine to be firm and juicy, an ideal all rounder Working in partnership with trusted growers, all our salad tomatoes are carefully cultivated and vine ripened to be a firm, juicy favourite. A classic all rounder, ideal for slicing or sandwiches.
  • Pack size: 360g

Tomato

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best: Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair texture and taste. If you do place these tomatoes in the fridge, remove and bring back up to room temperature before eating.

Produce of United Kingdom, Canary Islands, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Spain

  • Wash before use.

Approx. 4 Servings

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

360g

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 typical tomato (80g)
Energy71kJ / 17kcal57kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.4g
Sugars3.0g2.4g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein0.5g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C22mg (28%NRV)18mg (23%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Order online, comes rotten

1 stars

2 rotten tomatos in the pack. had the same with lemons from them

Delicious

5 stars

At the moment they are Raymos which is an absolutely delicious tomato, tastes like the ones I grow at home. I eat tomatoes every day in and out of season and these are as good as they get.Delicious

two rotten tomatoes in a pack of six do you no lon

3 stars

two rotten tomatoes in a pack of six do you no longer do quality control on what you are selling to you'r customers very angry about how much I had to bin

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

Poor Qulaity

1 stars

The Tomatoes came split and oozing

Worse than poor.

1 stars

Horrible. Hard, juiceless and tasteless. Not even worth the offer price. Yuk!

These tomatoes are just perfect for a lunch salad,

5 stars

These tomatoes are just perfect for a lunch salad, they cut into pieces very nicely. Great value.

Mouldy tomatoes

1 stars

The last lot, 5 out of the 6 were mouldy. I'm trying again. Hopefully they will be ok this time!

Tesco tomatoes

2 stars

These were the most unripened tomatoes I have ever experienced. You could hardly cut them with a knife. This was the first time I have experienced this problem I have purchased them on many occasions

Hard and Flavourless

1 stars

Awful tomatoes 2nd week running. Tough skin, hard and flavourless. Very few alternative large tomato options as I didn't want to order these again after my last delivery. Will buy from elsewhere in future.

