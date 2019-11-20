Rustlers Bbq Pork Rib Sandwich 157G

Lovely taste & texture, NO smell about it at all!
Firstly, it does not smell. Not sure why people are saying that on here, has little or not smell at all in my opinion. Maybe they got some out of date one's i'm unsure as to why this is said. Rub some more BBQ sauce over both sides of rib meat, put in oven for 10 to 15 mins on Gas mark 4, add some Gherkins and fried onions, grill the bun slightly both sides and this is a one lovely tasting Rustlers Rib. That is how i make and eat these! Reminds me of a large high street golden arches item they used to sell, and tasted as close as you can get!
I’d rather eat Soylent Green
It looks awful. It smells awful. It tastes awful. That’s the best I can say about this pretend meat.
Tastes better than it smells
I don't know what it is but this product always smells horrible, but I actually really enjoy the taste. I always take the time to toast my roll separately as it becomes very chewy and soggy otherwise. With all Rustlers products it comes with a very tasty sauce, in this case a smokey BBQ sauce.
It is what it is
It is what it is, basically for me after a few drinks and can not be bothered cooking lol. The other reviewer mentioned giving these to his grandkids, Dear me.
This product was disgusting,the meat tastes so artificial and with the addition of the barbecue sauce scored a four out of ten from my hungry eleven year old grandson.The manufacturer of this product should go back to the kitchen and try again.I have binned an unopened pack.