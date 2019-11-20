By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rustlers Bbq Pork Rib Sandwich 157G

3(5)Write a review
Rustlers Bbq Pork Rib Sandwich 157G
£ 2.00
£12.74/kg

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped pork with BBQ seasoning in a sesame seeded bun and a sachet of BBQ sauce.
  • Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news.
  • Get the BBQ feeling all year round with the Rustlers Flame Grilled BBQ Pork smothered in a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served up in a sesame seeded roll. For the perfect roll, pop it in the toaster.
  • Rustlers are a range of tasty, genuine flame grilled burgers and hot sandwiches which can be enjoyed straight from the microwave.
  • From ensuring each product is fully traceable to the farm of origin, to developing a range of signature sauces to complement each product, Rustlers go the extra mile to stay on top of the game; continually testing and refining its products to ensure you are getting the best taste, always.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • With our smokey BBQ sauce
  • Heat to enjoy
  • 100% traceable
  • Pack size: 157g

Information

Ingredients

BBQ Pork Rib (49%) [Pork, Water, Soya Protein, Acidity Regulator: E325; Maltodextrin, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser: E451; Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Spice, Antioxidant: E392; Sunflower Oil], Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Sesame Seeds, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: E472e; Preservative: E282; Wheat Starch Antioxidant: E300], BBQ Sauce [Tomato Puree, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Cornflour, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Spices, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Smoke Flavouring], BBQ Pork Rib Burger contains 85% Pork

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep in the fridge, and don't freeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • For the ultimate taste sensation, add some crunchy gherkins, lettuce, and red onion.

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Name and address

  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • If you have any comments, give us a shout and let us know!
  • Remember to keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
  • (UK) 0800 760 067
  • rustlersonline.com
  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.

Net Contents

157g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (157g)
Energy 950kJ/226kcal1492kJ/355kcal
Fat 9.0g14.2g
of which saturates 2.5g3.9g
Carbohydrate 25.3g39.7g
of which sugars 3.7g5.8g
Protein 10.2g16.0g
Salt 1.3g2.0g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely taste & texture, NO smell about it at all!

5 stars

Firstly, it does not smell. Not sure why people are saying that on here, has little or not smell at all in my opinion. Maybe they got some out of date one's i'm unsure as to why this is said. Rub some more BBQ sauce over both sides of rib meat, put in oven for 10 to 15 mins on Gas mark 4, add some Gherkins and fried onions, grill the bun slightly both sides and this is a one lovely tasting Rustlers Rib. That is how i make and eat these! Reminds me of a large high street golden arches item they used to sell, and tasted as close as you can get!

I’d rather eat Soylent Green

1 stars

It looks awful. It smells awful. It tastes awful. That’s the best I can say about this pretend meat.

Tastes better than it smells

5 stars

I don't know what it is but this product always smells horrible, but I actually really enjoy the taste. I always take the time to toast my roll separately as it becomes very chewy and soggy otherwise. With all Rustlers products it comes with a very tasty sauce, in this case a smokey BBQ sauce.

It is what it is

3 stars

It is what it is, basically for me after a few drinks and can not be bothered cooking lol. The other reviewer mentioned giving these to his grandkids, Dear me.

This product was disgusting,the meat tastes so art

1 stars

This product was disgusting,the meat tastes so artificial and with the addition of the barbecue sauce scored a four out of ten from my hungry eleven year old grandson.The manufacturer of this product should go back to the kitchen and try again.I have binned an unopened pack.

Usually bought next

Rustlers Cheeseburger 162G

£ 2.00
£12.35/kg

Rustlers Quarter Pounder Cheese Burger 190 G

£ 2.40
£12.64/kg

Offer

Rustlers Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich 158 G

£ 2.30
£14.56/kg

Offer

Rustlers Chicken Sandwich 150G

£ 2.20
£14.67/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here