Rustlers The Deluxe With Bacon /Cheese 191G
Product Description
- A flame grilled beef burger topped with bacon in a sesame seeded bun, with a processed cheese slice and a sachet of Rustlers sauce.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Flame grilled
- Made with 100% British & Irish beef
- Pack size: 191G
Information
Ingredients
Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sesame Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471; Preservative: E282; Antioxidant: E300], Beef Burger (35%) [Beef, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Salt, Wheat Flour*, Stabiliser: E451; Dextrose, Sugar, Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Rustlers Sauce [Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Seeds, Salt, Gherkin, Spices, Preservative: E202; Mustard Flour, Flavouring, Colour: E160c; Dill Oil], Bacon [Pork, Water, Salt, Extracts of Rosemary, Antioxidant: E301; Preservatives: E250, E252], Processed Cheese Slice [Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts: E452, E331, E339; Flavouring (Milk), Milk Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Colours: E160a, E160c; Acidity Regulator: E330], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin, Beef Burger contains 82% Beef
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in the fridge, and don't freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove burger from packaging. Pop the bun in the toaster and the patty and bacon in the microwave heating on full power. Rebuild your burger, add a cheese slice for the perfect melt, squeeze over our signature sauce, and enjoy!
Pop the bun in the toaster
800W Heat patty and bacon for 1 minute 30 seconds
Stand for 30 seconds
Or simply just...
Heat whole burger for 1 minute 50 seconds
Stand for 30 seconds
Preparation and Usage
- Heat to enjoy
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
Name and address
- Unit 3, Block 10,
- Blanchardstown Corporate Park,
Net Contents
191g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (191g)
|Energy
|1146kJ/274kcal
|2189kJ/523kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|27.2g
|of which saturates
|5.6g
|10.7g
|Carbohydrate
|22.1g
|42.1g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|5.7g
|Protein
|13.7g
|26.1g
|Salt
|1.7g
|3.2g
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
