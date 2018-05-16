Dr.Oetker Bicarbonate Soda 200G

Product Description
- Bicarbonate of Soda
- Our Dr. Oetker Bicarbonate of Soda delivers a gentle rise, ideal for gingerbread, parkin, cookies, pancakes and soda bread.
- Did you know? Bicarbonate of Soda can also be used to keep your home clean. Simply form a paste from one tablespoon of bicarb and one tablespoon of water then use as a homemade cleaning solution.
- A Heritage of Baking
- In 1893 in Bielefeld, Germany, Dr. August Oetker developed 'Backin' a superior form of Baking Powder, packed in small sachets. It guaranteed perfect results and became a huge success. Today, we're still a family business, famous for our baking passion and quality products that help you enjoy even better baking.
- Perfect rise since 1891
- Perfect for cookies & soda bread
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Raising Agent (E 500 (Sodium Carbonates))
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Use the quantity of Bicarbonate of Soda as stated in your recipe.
- Always use a dry spoon and close lid after use.
- To make a simple baking powder use one part Bicarbonate of Soda to two parts Cream of Tartar.
Recycling info
Lid. Recyclable Sleeve. Not Recyclable Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- Get in Touch
- crt@oetker.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
