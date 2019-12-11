Dr.Oetker Extra Dark Chunks 100G
Product Description
- Extra Dark Chocolate Chunks
- Dr. Oetker Chocolate Chunks are bake stable, which means they will hold their shape and their indulgent chocolatey bite when baked into your cakes, cupcakes, brownies or muffins.
- Chunks hold shape when baked
- 70% cocoa solids
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa mass, Sugar, Cocoa powder, Whey permeate (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya lecithins), Cocoa solids 70% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|2139 kJ/515 kcal
|Fat
|39 g
|of which saturates
|23 g
|Carbohydrate
|30 g
|of which sugars
|26 g
|Protein
|8.5 g
|Salt
|0 g
