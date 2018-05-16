Dr.Oetker Vege-Gel Sachets 19.5G

Product Description
- Vegetarian Gelling Powder
- Dr. Oetker Vege-Gel is a vegetarian setting agent that can be used in a wide variety of sweet and savoury recipes such as soufflés, jellies, mousses, cheesecakes and terrines. Each sachet is measured to set 1 litre of water and is a great, vegetarian alternative to Gelatine.
- 1 sachet sets 1 pint of liquid
- Suitable for use in sweet and savoury recipes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 19.5g
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Gelling agents (carrageenan, locust bean gum), Acidity regulator (calcium acetate), Firming agent (potassium chloride)
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See seal of sachet.
Preparation and Usage
- One sachet (6.5g) sets 1 pint (570ml) of liquid.
- To dissolve the Vege-Gel pour at least 200ml of cold water into a jug or small bowl.
- Sprinkle the Vege-Gel onto the cold liquid and stir until completely dissolved.
- Heat the mixture to boiling point, use in accordance with your recipe. Work quickly throughout each step of the recipe as the mixture will set very quickly.
- Allow to set for one hour or until firm.
- Vege-Gel is an alternative to gelatine and not a substitute, it may be necessary to adapt your recipe - see website for more information.
Net Contents
3 x 6.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1095 kJ/260 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|of which sugars
|55 g
|Fibre
|20 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|1.3 g
