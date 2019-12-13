By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr.Oetker Cream Of Tartar Sachets 30G

Write a review
Dr.Oetker Cream Of Tartar Sachets 30G
£ 1.20
£4.00/100g

Product Description

  • Cream of Tartar
  • Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
  • For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
  • Dr. Oetker Cream of Tartar helps to increase the volume and stability of whisked egg whites in meringues and soufflés. The 6 sachets each contain 1 teaspoon for easy usage. Cream of Tartar can also be used to make a homemade playdough.
  • Individual sealed sachet for freshness
  • 1 sachet = 1 teaspoon for convenience
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Acidity regulator (E336 (potassium tartrates))

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See seal of sachet.

Preparation and Usage

  • Use quantity of Cream of Tartar as stated in your recipe.
  • One sachet contains one measured level teaspoon for convenience.
  • To make a simple baking powder use two parts cream of tartar to one part bicarbonate of soda.

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.

Get in Touch

  • Get in Touch
  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.
  • crt@oetker.co.uk
  • For Dr Oetker Ireland, visit www.oetker.ie

Net Contents

5g ℮

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Would be much better in a tub!

1 stars

Poor value for money. Why doesn't it come in a tub like the baking powder? It's also difficult to measure.

