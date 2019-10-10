By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rustlers Cheeseburger 162G

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.00
£12.35/kg

Product Description

  • A flamed grilled beef burger in a burger bun, with a processed cheese slice and a sachet of tomato relish.
  Pimp It
  Visit our website for recipes and tips!
  Did You Know?
  • This burger uses only the finest quality beef which is traceable back to the farm of origin.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • With a rich tomato relish
  • Fully traceable to the farm of origin
  • Heat to enjoy
  • 100% traceable
  • Pack size: 162g

Information

Ingredients

Burger Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier: E472e; Preservative: E282; Antioxidant: E300; Wheat Starch], Beef Burger (44%) [Beef, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Wheat Flour*, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser: E451; Sugar, Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Tomato Relish [Sugar, Tomato Puree, Tomato, Gherkin, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Cornflour, Mustard Flour, Mustard Seeds, Salt, Garlic Puree, Red Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice], Processed Cheese Slice [Cheese (Milk), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Emulsifying Salts: E331, E339, E452; Flavouring (Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Colours: E160a, E160c; Acidity Regulator: E330], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin, Beef Burger contains 82% Beef

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep in the fridge, and don't freeze.

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Name and address

  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.

Return to

  Our Quality Promise
  • If you have any comments, give us a shout and let us know! Remember to keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
  • (UK) 0800 760 067
  • rustlersonline.com
Net Contents

162g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (162g)
Energy1090kJ/260kcal1766kJ/421kcal
Fat11.7g18.9g
of which saturates6.2g10.1g
Carbohydrate25.5g41.4g
of which sugars5.3g8.6g
Protein12.6g20.3g
Salt1.4g2.3g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Love these cheese burgers

5 stars

Love these cheeseburgers, i toast the bun and put the slice of cheese on the bun and microwave the burger, the relish is very tasty.

Best burger ever so much so I buy one every week

4 stars

I've never been a fan of burgers - I'm 65 so I've tried a few over the years. But I love this burger and I buy one almost every week. The bun is so light, the meat is lean but I've given 4 stars instead of 5 because, although the relish is delicious, there isn't quite enough of it. So I've bought some gherkins and I chop one up finely and add to my burger. I also add a little bit more grated cheese. And if I have a tomato at hand then I'll add a few thin slices too. But hey, it's all good because I had to purchase a jar of gherkins.

Nice micro burger

4 stars

Not bad for a microwave burger. Easy to make and prepares in minutes. Word of advice - microwave the burger and NOT the bun as the bun can go a little hard around the edges if you microwave it. I would also reccomend that if you like your cheese you buy some of Tesco's cheese slices to add to the burger. The sauce that comes with it is yummy, and plenty for the meal.

