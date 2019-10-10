Rustlers Cheeseburger 162G

Love these cheese burgers
Love these cheeseburgers, i toast the bun and put the slice of cheese on the bun and microwave the burger, the relish is very tasty.
Best burger ever so much so I buy one every week
I've never been a fan of burgers - I'm 65 so I've tried a few over the years. But I love this burger and I buy one almost every week. The bun is so light, the meat is lean but I've given 4 stars instead of 5 because, although the relish is delicious, there isn't quite enough of it. So I've bought some gherkins and I chop one up finely and add to my burger. I also add a little bit more grated cheese. And if I have a tomato at hand then I'll add a few thin slices too. But hey, it's all good because I had to purchase a jar of gherkins.
Nice micro burger
Not bad for a microwave burger. Easy to make and prepares in minutes. Word of advice - microwave the burger and NOT the bun as the bun can go a little hard around the edges if you microwave it. I would also reccomend that if you like your cheese you buy some of Tesco's cheese slices to add to the burger. The sauce that comes with it is yummy, and plenty for the meal.