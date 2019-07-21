By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Madeleines 400G

Tesco Madeleines 400G
£ 2.60
£0.65/100g
One madeleine
  • Energy507kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2029kJ / 486kcal

Product Description

  • French sponge cakes.
  • Made in France. Baked in a classic shell shape tin for a delicate sponge. Individually wrapped and perfect for lunch boxes. Why not try? Dip into chocolate fondue and eat straight away
  • Baked in a classic shell shape tin for a delicate sponge
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg (14%), Stabiliser (Glycerol), Semi Skimmed Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cassava Starch, Salt, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip
  • Individually wrapped and perfect for lunch boxes.
  • Why Not Try
  • Dip into chocolate fondue and eat straight away!

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne madeleine (25g)
Energy2029kJ / 486kcal507kJ / 122kcal
Fat29.1g7.3g
Saturates3.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate50.5g12.6g
Sugars26.1g6.5g
Fibre1.5g0.4g
Protein4.8g1.2g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Tesco Madeleines for me every time!

5 stars

Excellent quality with just the right amount of sweetness

Best choice

5 stars

These are good value for money and taste better than the premium brand

