Tesco Madeleines 400G

Tesco Madeleines for me every time!
Excellent quality with just the right amount of sweetness
Best choice
These are good value for money and taste better than the premium brand
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2029kJ / 486kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg (14%), Stabiliser (Glycerol), Semi Skimmed Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cassava Starch, Salt, Flavourings.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in France
Pack contains 16 servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One madeleine (25g)
|Energy
|2029kJ / 486kcal
|507kJ / 122kcal
|Fat
|29.1g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|50.5g
|12.6g
|Sugars
|26.1g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019