Tesco Chocolate Chip Madeleines 400G

- Energy483kJ 116kcal6%
- Fat6.4g9%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars7.0g8%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1931kJ / 462kcal
Product Description
- French sponge cakes with chocolate chips.
- Made in France. Baked with chocolate in a classic shell shape tin for a delicate sponge Individually wrapped and perfect for lunch boxes. Why not try? Dip into chocolate fondue and eat straight away
- Baked with chocolate in a classic shell shape tin for a delicate sponge
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg (19%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chips (5%), Dark Chocolate Chips (5%), Stabiliser (Glycerol), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Cassava Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Salt.
Milk Chocolate Chips contain: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Dark Chocolate Chips contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain almond, hazelnut and pecan. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in France
Preparation and Usage
- Tip
- Individually wrapped and perfect for lunch boxes.
- Why Not Try
- Dip into chocolate fondue and eat straight away!
Number of uses
Pack contains 16 servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
Return to
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1931kJ / 462kcal
|483kJ / 116kcal
|Fat
|25.6g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|51.7g
|12.9g
|Sugars
|28.1g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
