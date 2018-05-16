By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Chip Madeleines 400G

Tesco Chocolate Chip Madeleines 400G
£ 2.60
£0.65/100g
One madeleine
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1931kJ / 462kcal

Product Description

  • French sponge cakes with chocolate chips.
  • Made in France Baked with chocolate in a classic shell shape tin for a delicate sponge Individually wrapped and perfect for lunch boxes Why not try? Dip into chocolate fondue and eat straight away
  • Baked with chocolate in a classic shell shape tin for a delicate sponge
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg (19%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chips (5%), Dark Chocolate Chips (5%), Stabiliser (Glycerol), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Cassava Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Salt.

Milk Chocolate Chips contain: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Dark Chocolate Chips contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain almond, hazelnut and pecan. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip
  • Individually wrapped and perfect for lunch boxes.
  • Why Not Try
  • Dip into chocolate fondue and eat straight away!

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1931kJ / 462kcal483kJ / 116kcal
Fat25.6g6.4g
Saturates5.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate51.7g12.9g
Sugars28.1g7.0g
Fibre1.9g0.5g
Protein5.3g1.3g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

