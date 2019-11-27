Tesco Beef Lasagne 800G

This is not a good product the quality of the meat
This is not a good product the quality of the meat is disappointing and the horrible taste in your mouth
A taste of Italy...
The packaging states; "A taste of Italy" Well, Let me elucidate further on this. It is indeed a taste of Italy - more specifically Venice. Because just like Venice, it is very watery, and highly over rated. The cheesy exterior belies the cheapness of the quality underneath. Now don't get me wrong, Venice can be a lovely place if you know what you're expecting, and don't fall for the advertising hype. And too, this lasagne will sustain your hunger and keep you alive ...but little more than that. Would i buy this lasagne again? Actually yes, if the price was right, and the same with Venice. However I would be sure to pick out the meat, and discard the gristle. My review leaves it in the hands of the reader: As with everything in life, go into it with your eyes open; don't expect the contents to accurately represent the packaging.
Poor quality
Probably the worst cheap Lasagne I have had
Short date
Got my shopping delivered on 25th Oct, used by date 26th Oct, not informed when product arrived there was a short date on it, go to cook it on the 28th Oct and it is mouldy not a happy customer!!!!
it is disgusting full of gristle
it is disgusting full of gristle
First time ive tried it. Mainly Pasta, very littl
First time ive tried it. Mainly Pasta, very little minced meat, lacking in flavour.
Terrible
Quite tasty but terrible quality of meat if you can call it that. Full of fat, gristle and various springy bits not to mention the odd bit of bone. Not an enjoyable experience at all. Won’t be buying this again.
It was very nice. I would buy it again
It was very nice. I would buy it again
Tesco lasagne is very gristly.
I don't buy this anymore. Very gristly.
Lovely rich lasagne. Good amount of beef and pasta
Lovely rich lasagne. Good amount of beef and pasta. Great tasty sauce.