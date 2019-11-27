By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beef Lasagne 800G

2.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Beef Lasagne 800G
£ 3.50
£4.38/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy2548kJ 609kcal
    30%
  • Fat30.4g
    43%
  • Saturates14.8g
    74%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 637kJ / 152kcal

Product Description

  • Egg pasta layered between minced beef, tomato and red wine sauce, topped with béchamel sauce, mature Cheddar cheese and medium fat hard cheese.
  • Egg pasta layered between minced beef, tomato and red wine sauce, topped with béchamel sauce, mature Cheddar cheese and medium fat hard cheese. Minced beef simmered in a rich red wine sauce with a creamy béchamel. A Taste of Italy
  • Minced beef simmered in a rich red wine sauce with a creamy béchamel. A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (23%), Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Tomato, Whole Milk, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Onion, Red Wine, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Carrot, Celery, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Butter (Milk), Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Marjoram, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 12 mins / 9 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 17 mins / 14 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (400g)
Energy637kJ / 152kcal2548kJ / 609kcal
Fat7.6g30.4g
Saturates3.7g14.8g
Carbohydrate12.2g48.8g
Sugars2.5g10.0g
Fibre0.9g3.6g
Protein8.3g33.2g
Salt0.5g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

13 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

This is not a good product the quality of the meat

1 stars

This is not a good product the quality of the meat is disappointing and the horrible taste in your mouth

A taste of Italy...

3 stars

The packaging states; "A taste of Italy" Well, Let me elucidate further on this. It is indeed a taste of Italy - more specifically Venice. Because just like Venice, it is very watery, and highly over rated. The cheesy exterior belies the cheapness of the quality underneath. Now don't get me wrong, Venice can be a lovely place if you know what you're expecting, and don't fall for the advertising hype. And too, this lasagne will sustain your hunger and keep you alive ...but little more than that. Would i buy this lasagne again? Actually yes, if the price was right, and the same with Venice. However I would be sure to pick out the meat, and discard the gristle. My review leaves it in the hands of the reader: As with everything in life, go into it with your eyes open; don't expect the contents to accurately represent the packaging.

Poor quality

2 stars

Probably the worst cheap Lasagne I have had

Short date

1 stars

Got my shopping delivered on 25th Oct, used by date 26th Oct, not informed when product arrived there was a short date on it, go to cook it on the 28th Oct and it is mouldy not a happy customer!!!!

it is disgusting full of gristle

1 stars

it is disgusting full of gristle

First time ive tried it. Mainly Pasta, very littl

2 stars

First time ive tried it. Mainly Pasta, very little minced meat, lacking in flavour.

Terrible

1 stars

Quite tasty but terrible quality of meat if you can call it that. Full of fat, gristle and various springy bits not to mention the odd bit of bone. Not an enjoyable experience at all. Won’t be buying this again.

It was very nice. I would buy it again

5 stars

It was very nice. I would buy it again

Tesco lasagne is very gristly.

1 stars

I don't buy this anymore. Very gristly.

Lovely rich lasagne. Good amount of beef and pasta

5 stars

Lovely rich lasagne. Good amount of beef and pasta. Great tasty sauce.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

