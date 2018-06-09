By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Goodmans Canvas Dab Radio

4.5(212)Write a review
Goodmans Canvas Dab Radio
£ 29.00
£29.00/each

Product Description

  • DAB and FM tuner
  • LCD with backlit display
  • Comes with 4 AA batteries
  • - DAB+ /FM Portable Radio
  • - Stylish finish with scrolling display
  • - Portable carry handle and battery option
  • Contemporary designed DAB radio is smartly inside and out
  • Easy to listen to your favourite radio stations
  • Simple controls and portability lets you enjoy crisp, clear sound all around the home.
  • True portability and long battery life means you don't have to be always by a plug
  • 3.5mm headphone socket so you can listen uninterrupted
  • LCD scrolling multifunction display showing radio station and music genre

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

212 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Smart slim- line radio

5 stars

Bought for the bedroom, I wanted a portable radio which could also use mains supply. Very pleased with this, better sound quality than I expected, unobtrusive and looks good, easy to use though have to go on line for instruction using presets. very good for the price, am pleased with it.

Excellent quality and good value!

5 stars

I bought this radio a week ago and (as a pensioner) found it a convenient size and surprisingly simple and straightforward to use immediately with no need at all to refer to a multi-page manual, although one is available online of course! The reception and sound are both excellent for a small radio and the wider base keeps it stable. I have yet to find out out how long the AA batteries will last but can also use the mains cable. At the price I highly recommend this radio.

Great radio does not take up much space

5 stars

Before I bought this I looked at some of the reveiws saying it's not loud enough really it's loud enough can't fault it

Great little radio

5 stars

Would highly recommend this radio nice clear sound yocan preset the stations very easy to work

Does what it should

5 stars

Does exactly what it's meant to. No fuss no frills. Just what I needed.

Simple and compact

5 stars

Bought this to have in the bathroom and take out and about. Excellent. Stylish and compact. Had to look up how to save channels to favourites on the web as detail not included in the instructions in the box, but easy! Very pleased with it.

Great little radio

5 stars

Bought the radio to use in my hobby workshop as my previous one had given up. The Goodmans is easy to set up and use. The sound is a little "tinny" but absolutely adequate.

Value for the amount of money

3 stars

Would prefer some basic instructions, but ok for the money

Small compact radio

5 stars

Do love the compact size, the DAB is not working where i am using it which is a pity! hoping that the signal will find me soon!! Easy to use.

Good sound

4 stars

Good sound. Wd have preferred red. Value for money. I use batteries and so far no problems. Requires areal up as bad signal in East Ayrshire for fm BBC Scotland. Sometimes get a ticking sound. Cd be interference.

1-10 of 212 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here