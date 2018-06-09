Goodmans Canvas Dab Radio

Smart slim- line radio
Bought for the bedroom, I wanted a portable radio which could also use mains supply. Very pleased with this, better sound quality than I expected, unobtrusive and looks good, easy to use though have to go on line for instruction using presets. very good for the price, am pleased with it.
Excellent quality and good value!
I bought this radio a week ago and (as a pensioner) found it a convenient size and surprisingly simple and straightforward to use immediately with no need at all to refer to a multi-page manual, although one is available online of course! The reception and sound are both excellent for a small radio and the wider base keeps it stable. I have yet to find out out how long the AA batteries will last but can also use the mains cable. At the price I highly recommend this radio.
Great radio does not take up much space
Before I bought this I looked at some of the reveiws saying it's not loud enough really it's loud enough can't fault it
Great little radio
Would highly recommend this radio nice clear sound yocan preset the stations very easy to work
Does what it should
Does exactly what it's meant to. No fuss no frills. Just what I needed.
Simple and compact
Bought this to have in the bathroom and take out and about. Excellent. Stylish and compact. Had to look up how to save channels to favourites on the web as detail not included in the instructions in the box, but easy! Very pleased with it.
Great little radio
Bought the radio to use in my hobby workshop as my previous one had given up. The Goodmans is easy to set up and use. The sound is a little "tinny" but absolutely adequate.
Value for the amount of money
Would prefer some basic instructions, but ok for the money
Small compact radio
Do love the compact size, the DAB is not working where i am using it which is a pity! hoping that the signal will find me soon!! Easy to use.
Good sound
Good sound. Wd have preferred red. Value for money. I use batteries and so far no problems. Requires areal up as bad signal in East Ayrshire for fm BBC Scotland. Sometimes get a ticking sound. Cd be interference.