By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Staedtler Noris Stationery Set

5(5)Write a review
Staedtler Noris Stationery Set
£ 3.75
£3.75/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Stationery Set
  • Everything you need for school or college
  • Noris pencils are easy to sharpen & made from PEFC-accredited materials
  • Includes 3x pencils, blue & black pen, eraser, sharpener & highlighter
  • Noris® pencils
  • Pencil for writing, drawing and sketching.
  • Unbelievably break-resistant through special lead formulation and super-bonded lead.
  • Wood from certified, sustainably managed forests. HB degree.
  • Stick ballpoint pens
  • Ballpoint pen with cap and clip. Airplane-safe - automatic pressure equalization.
  • Prevents pen from leaking on board aircraft.
  • Line width M.
  • Textsurfer® classic
  • Highlighter with large ink reservoir for extra-long highlighting performance. Ink Jet Safe - does not smudge inkjet printouts and handwritten texts. For paper, fax and carbon copies. Fast-drying. Twist cap for easy opening.
  • PP barrel and cap guarantees long service life.
  • Ultra-soft chisel tip approx. 1-5 mm.
  • Pencil sharpener
  • For standard-sized blacklead pencils.
  • Rasoplast Eraser
  • Comfort quality for high-quality erasing performance. Minimal crumbling. Protective cellophane wrapper with practical tear-and-open strip. Sliding sleeve for convenient handling. Phthalate and latex free.

Information

Produce of

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • Steadtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Moosaeckerstr. 3,
  • 90427 Nuernberg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.staedtler.com
  • info@staedtler.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolute Bargain

5 stars

Apart from being an absolute bargain I have started colouring again the first time since a child what a wonderful set to start with.

great value

5 stars

Bought this for my daughter going back to school. Great value product all that was needed for the new term

Good quality

5 stars

The quality of the school uniform is really good. I always buy my uniforms from tesco

Great set for school

5 stars

Bought this for my children to take to school. Good value and has everything they needed in it

GREAT FOR SCHOOL

5 stars

BOUGHT THIS ITEM AS IT HAS ALL THE ESSENTIALS AT AN EXCELLENT PRICE AND GREAT QUALITY

Usually bought next

Tesco Ruler Shatterproof 15Cm

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Oxford/ Maped 2 Pack Eraser

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Oxford Folding Ruler 30 Cm

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Pritt Stick 22g 3 Pack

£ 4.00
£1.34/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here