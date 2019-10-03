Illoom Coloured Stars Light Up 5 Pack

Definitely NOT worth buying
We bought two packs these for a Christmas light parade. In one the light completely failed. All the others burst after a few moments, even though they had been blown up exactly as explained. The LED lights on these continued to work for ages, but the children were very disappointed to have no balloons.
Long Lasting Fun
The balloons are easy to use and the led light lasted ages. I didn't use the balloon stopper thing as I just used as a normal balloon but they were a big hit. Lots of advice included to get them optimal size etc but also just easy to blow and use as normal.
illoom balloons
Very nice apart from some didn't work but the ones that did were great