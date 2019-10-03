By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Illoom Coloured Stars Light Up 5 Pack

3(3)Write a review
Illoom Coloured Stars Light Up 5 Pack
£ 3.50
£0.70/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Stars Mixed Colour LED Light Up Balloons
  • Includes 5 light-up stars balloons
  • Perfect for parties
  • LED light lasts for up to 15 hours
  • Baby blue, pink and lavender illooms sprinkled with black stars that will shine brightly through the night. For a night to remember add some stardust to your celebrations with Mixed Star Light Up Balloons. Perfect for parties, there’s an Illoom balloon for every occasion. Light up your celebrations with our range of bright colours, fun characters and cool designs. Illooms are fitted with an integrated LED that illuminates the balloon and glows for up to 15 hours. To light up your celebration simply pull out the tab to activate the LED and inflate the balloon! Each pack contains 5 natural rubber latex balloons. Adult supervision required for children under 8 years.
  • Light up your celebrations with Illooms® stars that will shine brightly
  • Baby blue, pink and lavender Illooms® sprinkled with black stars will add a sparkle to any occasion

Information

Warnings

  • Warning. Children under eight years can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Adult supervision required. Keep uninflated balloons away from children. Discard broken balloons at once. Made of natural rubber latex.

Name and address

  • Illoom Balloon Ltd.,
  • 26 Cheshire Business Park,
  • Northwich,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW9 7UA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Illoom Balloon Ltd.,
  • 26 Cheshire Business Park,
  • Northwich,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW9 7UA,
  • UK.
  • www.illooms.com

Lower age limit

8 Years

Net Contents

5 x Balloons

Safety information

View more safety information















3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Definitely NOT worth buying

1 stars

We bought two packs these for a Christmas light parade. In one the light completely failed. All the others burst after a few moments, even though they had been blown up exactly as explained. The LED lights on these continued to work for ages, but the children were very disappointed to have no balloons.

Long Lasting Fun

5 stars

The balloons are easy to use and the led light lasted ages. I didn't use the balloon stopper thing as I just used as a normal balloon but they were a big hit. Lots of advice included to get them optimal size etc but also just easy to blow and use as normal.

illoom balloons

3 stars

Very nice apart from some didn't work but the ones that did were great

