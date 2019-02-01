By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kuchnia Polska Sauerkraut 520G

3(2)Write a review
Kuchnia Polska Sauerkraut 520G
£ 0.85
£0.16/100g

Product Description

  • Sauerkraut
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 520g

Information

Ingredients

White Cabbage in Natural Juice, Water, Salt

Storage

Keep in a cool, dark place in the temperature 0ºC till 22ºC. After opening, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'best before' date.For best before date see back of bag.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • F.H.U.P Patucha i Jagiello,
  • Spólka Jawna,
  • ul. Darwina 16,
  • 43-603 Jaworzno,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • www.patucha-jagiello.pl
  • handlowy@patucha-jagiello.pl

Drained weight

400g

Net Contents

520g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g% RI* in 100 g of product
Energy 53 kJ/13 kcal1%
Fat 0 g0%
of which saturates 0 g0%
Carbohydrate 1 g0%
of which sugars 0 g0%
Fibre 3.0 g-
Protein 0.7 g1%
Salt 2.0 g33%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Like the person said before, with it being in a fo

3 stars

Like the person said before, with it being in a foreign language i can't see where it says if it is pasteurised or unpasteurised? Good value though

Overall good product

3 stars

The product details don't show if it is unpasteurised (or pasteurised). Neither does is says if it contains any preservatives (or is free of preservatives). Apart from missing important details like above, it tastes good and is good value for money. 3 stars for not having important details.

