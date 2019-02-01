Kuchnia Polska Sauerkraut 520G

Like the person said before, with it being in a fo
Like the person said before, with it being in a foreign language i can't see where it says if it is pasteurised or unpasteurised? Good value though
Overall good product
The product details don't show if it is unpasteurised (or pasteurised). Neither does is says if it contains any preservatives (or is free of preservatives). Apart from missing important details like above, it tastes good and is good value for money. 3 stars for not having important details.