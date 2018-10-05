By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Spice Tailor Punjabi Tomato Curry 300G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of The Spice Tailor Punjabi Tomato Curry 300G
£ 2.90
£0.97/100g

Product Description

  • A mild tomato curry sauce with mixed herbs and spices in individual pouches.
  • To watch Anjum create a selection of recipes, visit our cookbook at www.thespicetailor.com
  • Online Inspiration
  • Visit our website for The Spice Tailor's online kitchen, where you'll find more exciting recipes using this sauce, as well as recipes using other products from our range. We have a Punjabi Tomato Curry recipe to suit all tastes, such as:
  • Duck & pomegranate curry
  • Pork & cannellini bean curry
  • Chicken or mixed mushroom biryani
  • Paneer with peas
  • Creamy fish curry
  • We've spent time carefully creating this delicious, simple and versatile collection to suit all tastes.
  • Stay up to date by visiting our website or following The Spice Tailor or Anjum Anand on: Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube
  • A versatile Indian recipe, delicious with all meats, fish, paneer, beans and eggs
  • The Spice Tailor range is truly versatile. Simply take your pick from the bits to buy, add the specially selected spices, stir in the sauce and you have a fresh, authentic Indian meal in just 10 minutes!
  • Central to many dishes from the region, this Punjabi Tomato Curry balances tangy tomatoes, sautéed onion, ginger, garlic and warming spices to create a curry that is pure Punjabi soul food.
  • Anjum x
  • The Spice Mix
  • Bay leaf for mellow fragrance
  • Whole red chilli for clean heat
  • Black peppercorns for heat
  • Black cardamom for smoky depth
  • Cassia for sweet warmth
  • Clove for pungent sweetness
  • Green cardamom for freshness
  • Sauce Facts
  • The people of the Northern province of Punjab love big flavours and their dishes are often packed with onion, ginger, garlic, tomatoes and warming spices.
  • This curry, which has been adapted from my mother's cherished chicken curry recipe, is a beautiful, harmonious sauce which reflects the best of Punjab's gutsy flavours.
  • It is such a versatile sauce. It can be used as the basis for a large variety of different dishes, so be adventurous with the ingredients you add!
  • Earthy & robust
  • Serves 2-3 in 10 mins
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Onion, Water, Tomato Paste (20%), Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Ginger, Spices, Coriander Powder, Salt, Chilli Powder, Cashew Nuts, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days. For Best Before: See Base.

Produce of

Produced and packaged in India

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 simple steps
  • Heat spices
  • Add fresh ingredients and base
  • Stir in sauce and simmer
  • Not suitable for microwave use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Hourton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BBE box). Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Helpline: 0844 870 9184
  • www.thespicetailor.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 636kJ/133kcal
Fat 11g
of which saturates 1.2g
Carbohydrate 9.2g
of which sugars 5.6g
Fibre 2.8g
Protein 2.0g
Salt 1.3g

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous

5 stars

Gorgeous with Chicken. Really quick and easy. Takes the hassle out of cooking for a weeknight treat.

