Yutaka Yellow Miso Soup 50G

Yutaka Yellow Miso Soup 50G
£ 1.60
£3.20/100g

Product Description

  • Soybean Soup Paste.
  • For nutritional information per sachet, refer to www.yutaka.london
  • Natural colour variation and crystallised salt may occur over time. These will not affect product quality.
  • Great taste 2014
  • Using authentic shinshu miso
  • MSG free!
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Soybean Paste (70%) [Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt], Water, Alcohol, Wakame Seaweed, Kelp Extract [Kelp, Sugar Syrup, Alcohol, Salt, Thickener: Xanthan Gum], Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Bonito Extract (Fish), Soy Sauce [Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt], Dried Bonito Powder (Fish)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool place.

Produce of

Product of Japan

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

50g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 653kJ/156kcal
Fat 4.8g
of which saturates 0.7g
Carbohydrate 19g
of which sugars 5.8g
Protein 9.7g
Salt 10.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

