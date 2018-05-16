Yutaka Yellow Miso Soup 50G

Product Description
- Soybean Soup Paste.
- For nutritional information per sachet, refer to www.yutaka.london
- Natural colour variation and crystallised salt may occur over time. These will not affect product quality.
- Great taste 2014
- Using authentic shinshu miso
- MSG free!
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Soybean Paste (70%) [Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt], Water, Alcohol, Wakame Seaweed, Kelp Extract [Kelp, Sugar Syrup, Alcohol, Salt, Thickener: Xanthan Gum], Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Bonito Extract (Fish), Soy Sauce [Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt], Dried Bonito Powder (Fish)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool place.
Produce of
Product of Japan
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
- 12 Innova Way,
- Enfield,
- EN3 7FL,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
50g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|653kJ/156kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|of which sugars
|5.8g
|Protein
|9.7g
|Salt
|10.1g
Using Product Information
