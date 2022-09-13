We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Coca-Cola Coke Cherry 1.75L

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Coca-Cola Coke Cherry 1.75L
£2.25
£0.13/100ml

A 250ml serving contains

Energy
478kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
28g

high

31%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 191kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Cherry Flavour Soft Drink with Plant Extracts
  • A low-calorie sparkling soft drink with zero sugar and the great taste of Coca-Cola Cherry.
  • The refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Cherry with zero sugar.
  • Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cherry gives you all the refreshment of Coca-Cola Cherry with zero sugar and zero calories.
  • Coca-Cola Original Taste is the world's favourite soft drink and has been enjoyed since 1886. Coca-Cola Classic Cherry gives you all the classic refreshment of Coca-Cola with a twist of natural cherry flavour.
  • Coca-Cola Cherry gives you all the classic refreshment of Coca-Cola with a twist of natural cherry flavour.
  • - Great Coke taste
  • - Only natural flavours
  • - No added preservatives
  • Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Keep cold in the fridge.
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains caffeine
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains natural flavourings
  • Contains added colours
  • Cherry
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 1750ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before: See side of cap or bottle neck.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

1.75L = 7 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • CCEP GB,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • CCEP GB,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

1.75l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml (%*)
Energy191kJ478kJ45kcal113kcal (6%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate11.2g28g (11%)
of which sugars11.2g28g (31%)
Protein0g0g (0%)
Salt0g0g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Great for ham

5 stars

I use this to cook a ham joint along with onions and smoked paprika. Gorgeous

Fanastic

5 stars

It`s got a great favourite cherry coke taste in it and I will buy in again.

