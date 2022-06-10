Coca-Cola Coke 1.75L

Great Drink keeps us going
My husband only drinks Coke. I like it as an occasional drink but more so in the summer. I prefer the 2ltr bottles.
The taste is always consistent. I have arthritis in both hands but the shape is comfortable for me to grasp.
Classic seasonal drink especially with ice. My lad drinks bottles, and that said it can be an expensive grocery item but cheaper colas come nowhere near the taste. As has been said by kids the world over “why have you bought that, where’s the real coke”.
pog
most are flat but you've gotta look at the signs that indicate carbonation
Bring back 1.5lt original these new ones go flat
Price is to much and you end up with a flat bottle bring back 1.5l much better