Malt-O-Meal Marshmallow Mateys Cereal 320G

Tastes great but pricey
My baby
I friggen love it, tastes amazing min
Whole Grain Oat Flour (48%), Sugar (21%), Marshmallows (18%) [Sugar, Modified Maize* Starch, Glucose Syrup*, Dextrose, Gelatine, Colours: Tartrazine (E102)**, Sunset Yellow (E110)**, Brilliant Blue (E133), Allura Red (E129)**, Flavouring], Glucose* Syrup, Wheat Starch, Salt, Antioxidant: Trisodium Phosphate, Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate), Iron, Niacin (Niacinamide), Zinc (Zinc Oxide), Folic Acid, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Mononitrate), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Calcium Carbonate (E170), *Produced from Genetically Modified Maize, **May have an adverse effect on activity and attention of children
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Product of USA
Serving size per pack approx 11; Serving size: 30g
320g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|*RI%
|per 30g serving
|*RI%
|Energy
|1611kJ
|19%
|483kJ
|5.7%
|-
|381kcal
|19%
|114kcal
|5.7%
|Fat
|3.5g
|5%
|1g
|1.4%
|saturates
|0.6g
|3%
|0.18g
|0.9%
|monounsaturates
|1.1g
|0.33g
|polyunsaturates
|1.2g
|0.36g
|Carbohydrates
|78g
|30%
|23g
|8.8%
|of which sugars:
|41g
|45.5%
|12g
|13.3%
|Fibre
|4.8g
|1.44g
|Protein
|6.9g
|14%
|2.07g
|4.1%
|Salt
|1.7g
|28%
|0.51g
|8.5%
|Vitamin A
|917µg
|115
|275µg
|35
|Vitamin D
|3.3µg
|66
|1µg
|19.8
|Vitamin C
|20mg
|25
|6mg
|8
|Thiamin (B1)
|1.3mg
|118
|0.39mg
|35
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.4mg
|100
|0.3mg
|30
|Niacin
|17mg
|106
|5mg
|31
|Vitamin B6
|1.7mg
|121
|0.51mg
|36
|Folic acid
|667µg
|334
|200µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|5µg
|200
|1.5µg
|60
|Calcium
|333mg
|42
|100mg
|12
|Iron
|30mg
|214
|0.3mg
|64
|Zinc
|13mg
|130
|3.9mg
|39
|of which:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI% : Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
