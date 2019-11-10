By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Malt-O-Meal Marshmallow Mateys Cereal 320G

4.5(2)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.94/100g

Product Description

  • Sugar Frosted Whole Grain Oat Cereal with Marshmallows
  • Anchor aweigh! Set sail on an adventure with Marshmallow Mateys®.
  • With a sweet toasted oat flavour and a treasure of marshmallows hiding within, they arrrrrr a delicious treat any time of day.
  • We make great tasting cereals with flavors your whole family will love.
  • High quality ingredients (and never any high fructose corn syrup) make it easy to serve up a fun and satisfying breakfast every day!
  • Warning: The contents of this package are delicious and easy on your wallet!
  • They said it couldn't be done, but we've been doing it for nearly a century. Back in 1919, we created Malt-O-Meal® cereals as a high quality, yet affordable way to feed your family a delicious and nutritious breakfast. As much as the world has changed, our approach to a better breakfast at a better price remains the same...
  • We are always looking for better ways to make a better breakfast at a better price for your family.
  • That's pretty tasty deal!
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oat Flour (48%), Sugar (21%), Marshmallows (18%) [Sugar, Modified Maize* Starch, Glucose Syrup*, Dextrose, Gelatine, Colours: Tartrazine (E102)**, Sunset Yellow (E110)**, Brilliant Blue (E133), Allura Red (E129)**, Flavouring], Glucose* Syrup, Wheat Starch, Salt, Antioxidant: Trisodium Phosphate, Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate), Iron, Niacin (Niacinamide), Zinc (Zinc Oxide), Folic Acid, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Mononitrate), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Calcium Carbonate (E170), *Produced from Genetically Modified Maize, **May have an adverse effect on activity and attention of children

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Product of USA

Number of uses

Serving size per pack approx 11; Serving size: 30g

Importer address

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.

Distributor address

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.

Return to

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG.
  • www.empirebespokefoods.com

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*RI%per 30g serving*RI%
Energy 1611kJ19%483kJ5.7%
-381kcal19%114kcal5.7%
Fat 3.5g5%1g1.4%
saturates 0.6g3%0.18g0.9%
monounsaturates 1.1g0.33g
polyunsaturates 1.2g0.36g
Carbohydrates 78g30%23g8.8%
of which sugars:41g45.5%12g13.3%
Fibre 4.8g1.44g
Protein 6.9g14%2.07g4.1%
Salt 1.7g28%0.51g8.5%
Vitamin A 917µg115275µg35
Vitamin D 3.3µg661µg19.8
Vitamin C 20mg256mg8
Thiamin (B1) 1.3mg1180.39mg35
Riboflavin (B2) 1.4mg1000.3mg30
Niacin 17mg1065mg31
Vitamin B6 1.7mg1210.51mg36
Folic acid 667µg334200µg100
Vitamin B12 5µg2001.5µg60
Calcium 333mg42100mg12
Iron 30mg2140.3mg64
Zinc 13mg1303.9mg39
of which:----
*RI% : Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes great but pricey

4 stars

Tastes great but pricey

My baby

5 stars

I friggen love it, tastes amazing min

