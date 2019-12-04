Imodium Instants 12S

Product Description
- Instants Orodispersible Tablets
- Imodium® Instants dissolve instantly on the tongue with no need to be taken with water. Imodium® Instants provide fast and effective relief and can stop diarrhoea in one hour.
- Providing discrete on-the-go relief, Imodium® Instants dissolve instantly on the tongue. In one dose, Imodium® Instants can help to relieve diarrhoea. The dissolving format is great for on-the-go usage or for those who do not like the traditional tablet form. Get help from the UK's number one selling diarrhoea relief brand. Imodium® contains Loperamide.
- 12 dissolving tablets
- Instantly dissolves on the tongue
- Helps to relieve diarrhoea in one hour
- Contains Loperamide
- Adults and children over 12 years
- Always read the label
- Dissolves instantly on the tongue for on-the-go relief of diarrhoea
Information
Ingredients
Each Tablet contains 2mg Loperamide Hydrochloride and also contains Aspartame
Storage
Store in the original package.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage:
- Short-term diarrhoea:
- Adults and children over 12 years: Take 2 tablets to start treatment. Take 1 tablet after each loose bowel movement, up to a maximum of 6 tablets per day. If your diarrhoea lasts for more than 48 hours, consult your doctor.
- IBS diarrhoea, previously diagnosed by a doctor:
- Adults aged 18 years and over: Take 2 tablets to start treatment. Take 1 tablet after each loose bowel movement, or as previously advised by a doctor, up to a maximum of 6 tablets per day. You can use this medicine for up to 2 weeks for repeated attacks, but do not take for any one attack lasting longer than 48 hours. If your symptoms change, worsen or are not improved after 2 weeks, consult your doctor.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
- To Open: Peel back lid from pocket, then tip tablet out.
- Do not push tablet through foil.
Warnings
- Keep out of sight and reach of children.
- Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
- Not recommended for children under 12 years.
Name and address
- McNeil Products Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
12 x Tablets
Safety information
Keep out of sight and reach of children. Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. Not recommended for children under 12 years.
