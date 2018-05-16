Dioralyte Relief Raspberry Sachets 6'S

Product Description
- Powder for oral solution
- Dioralyte Relief Raspberry is recommended for the replacement of essential body water and salts in the treatment of acute diarrhoea. During diarrhoea the body loses water and salts and Dioralyte Relief Raspberry replaces these whilst at the same time helping watery stools return to normal more rapidly. Early use is important to avoid dehydration, especially in the young and elderly.
- Clinically proven to reduce diarrhoea and dehydration
- Pleasant tasting
Information
Ingredients
Each sachet contains Pre-Cooked Rice Powder 6g, Sodium Citrate 580mg, Sodium Chloride 350mg and Potassium Chloride 300mg, Also contains Aspartame, Hypromellose, Raspberry Flavour and Ethanol
Storage
Store in a dry place below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use Dioralyte Relief Raspberry
- Make up the contents of one Dioralyte Relief Raspberry sachet in 200ml (approximately 7 fluid ounces) of drinking water. Use fresh drinking water for adults and children. Where drinking water is unavailable the water should be freshly boiled and cooled. The liquid should be made up immediately before use and any liquid not used after 1 hour (or 24 hours if stored in a refrigerator) should be discarded. Dioralyte Relief Raspberry when made up in water is a milky coloured liquid. Instructions on how to make up the powder are printed on each sachet and on the enclosed leaflet.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet for further information.
- Dose - unless prescribed otherwise by a doctor
- Adults (including elderly) and children - One sachet after each loose motion (watery stool) up to a maximum of 5 sachets per day for 3-4 days. Infants aged 3 months to 1 year - should be given Dioralyte Relief Raspberry
- Only under medical supervision.
Warnings
- Dioralyte Relief Raspberry should NOT be given to infants under 3 months. Infants under the age of 2 with diarrhoea should be seen by a doctor as soon as possible. If symptoms persist and no improvement is seen after 36 hours you must seek medical advice immediately. Precautions. If you suffer from phenylketonuria you should not use Dioralyte Relief Raspberry. If you are suffering from intestinal obstruction, kidney or liver disease, or a condition where your body salts are disturbed or you are on a low potassium or sodium diet ask your doctor before using Dioralyte Relief Raspberry. If you are in any doubt, ask your doctor or pharmacist before using this product. Dioralyte Relief Raspberry may be used in pregnancy and during breast feeding but only on medical advice.
- This medical product contains up to 2.5 vol % ethanol (alcohol) i.e up to 191 mg per dose, equivalent to 4 ml beer, or 1.75 ml wine per dose. It may be harmful for those suffering from alcoholism. To be taken into account in pregnant or breast-feeding women, children and high-risk groups such as patients with liver disease, or epilepsy.
- Keep all medicines out of sight and reach of children.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Sanofi,
- One Onslow Street,
- Guildford,
- Surrey,
- GU1 4YS,
Return to
Lower age limit
3 Months
Net Contents
6 x Sachets
Safety information
