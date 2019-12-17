By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Snickers Ice Cream 4 Pack 212Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Snickers Ice Cream 4 Pack 212Ml
£ 2.00
£0.94/100ml

Offer

1 x bar = 53ml
  • Energy747kJ 179kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1409kJ

Product Description

  • Dairy ice cream, peanuts (12%) and soft caramel (16%) covered with a cocoa coating (27%)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 212ml

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk (13%), Sugar, Peanuts, Cream (from Milk), Water, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Coconut Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471, E477), Stabilisers*, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, *E407, E410, E412

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Almond, Hazelnut

Storage

Store at -18°C

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4, Portion size: 53.0ml

Importer address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0845 0450042
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

4 x 48g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100ml/ 53ml (%*)
Energy 1409kJ747kJ (9%)
-337kcal179kcal (9%)
Fat 19.6g10.4g (15%)
of which saturates 10.4g5.5g (28%)
Carbohydrate 33.2g17.6g (7%)
of which sugars 24.9g13.2g (15%)
Protein 6.5g3.4g (7%)
Salt 0.24g0.13g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Good value and yummy!!!

