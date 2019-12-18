By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pepsi Max 24 X 330Ml

Pepsi Max 24 X 330Ml
£ 6.00
£0.08/100ml

Each 330ml can contains:
  • Energy7kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ/0.4kcal

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • Maximum Taste, no sugar - The long lasting hit of caramel and vanilla and the intense taste of a regular Pepsi all with no sugar
  • Pack size: 7920ml
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Best Before End - See Side of Pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 24 servings of 330ml

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • www.pepsi.co.uk
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

24 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 2kJ/0.4kcal7kJ/1kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g

Good value

5 stars

Good value

refreshing

5 stars

Very good product, great value for money.

The best taste in 30 years.

5 stars

I haven’t Used Pepsi for 30 years, choosing instead to drink lesser known variants. Then wow! I was handed a can of raspberry flavour, nil sugar, Pepsi and I was smitten. This is probably the best soft drink in the world. No more lesser known variants for me.

Great juice. Please put it back in boxes

5 stars

Great juice. Please put it back in boxes

My wife only drinks it she loves it

5 stars

My wife only drinks it she loves it

The best on the market.

5 stars

I have been drinking this since it came on the market, having waited for years for a replacement for Diet Coke with Lemon (which I loved). I like Diet Pepsi but this has a bit more body to it. I think that there is the blend of sweetners in this that is balanced. I drink about 4ltrs a day, so I do consume a lot of this. I know most people have their preference in cola but for somebody who does not, this is the Cola for you.

It taste great and is a must for diabetics! I have

5 stars

It taste great and is a must for diabetics! I have tasted this product and now won't touch and more sugared soft drinks! This taste is one that will agree with most pepsi fans!

Top brand, unbeatable value

5 stars

Bought these for Christmas party. All gone now but what a great price

I love it Pepsi Max

5 stars

I love it Pepsi Max

