Uniball 157 Eye Rollerball Asstd 5 Pack

Write smoothly
I have brought these pens on several occasions. I am always pleased with them. Easy to use. Very smooth lines.
Yes!!
Bought these pens and they're very pigmented and Good. Although I thought they were the thinner ones, but they were actually medium
Excellent choice
Bought two sets for two teenage grandchildren. Highly satisfied, greatly appreciated and very useful for various school projects.
never had one stop working
These uniball pens are the ones i took to exams, lectures, the lot and they never ran out because i had them that long i lost them first. Love them
Very good ones
I bought these from tesco online and I found they are very good.