Uniball 157 Eye Rollerball Asstd 5 Pack

4.5(5)Write a review
£ 8.00
£1.60/each

Product Description

  • More at uniball.co.uk
  • Say hello to the Eye, the iconic classic from our Essential range. Pens designed for reliable writing performance every single day.
  • The Eye's Fine sturdy 0.7mm nib writes with a clear, precise line.
  • 0.7mm
  • Pens exceeds British Standard BS7272.
  • Fine
  • Rollerball
  • Fade proof
  • Water resistant
  • Plastic free packaging
  • Smooth rollerball nib
  • Consistent ink flow
  • Ink barrel window

Information

Produce of

Proudly made in Japan

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mitsubishi Pencil Company,
  • Unit 3,
  • Murdoch Court,
  • Knowlhill,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK5 8GH.

Return to

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

5 x Pens

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write smoothly

5 stars

I have brought these pens on several occasions. I am always pleased with them. Easy to use. Very smooth lines.

Yes!!

4 stars

Bought these pens and they're very pigmented and Good. Although I thought they were the thinner ones, but they were actually medium

Excellent choice

4 stars

Bought two sets for two teenage grandchildren. Highly satisfied, greatly appreciated and very useful for various school projects.

never had one stop working

5 stars

These uniball pens are the ones i took to exams, lectures, the lot and they never ran out because i had them that long i lost them first. Love them

Very good ones

5 stars

I bought these from tesco online and I found they are very good.

