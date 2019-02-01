Hoppers Assorted Jam Tarts 9Pk

Good old fashioned food
Good old fashioned food
Strawberry Jam (16%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Strawberry Puree, Strawberry Concentrate, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate, Colours (Anthocyanins, Annatto), Natural Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Apricot Jam (16%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apricot Puree, Sugar, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Curcumin), Natural Flavouring], Apple and Blackcurrant Jam (16%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Apple Puree, Blackcurrant Puree, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Natural Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil), Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk)
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
9 x Tarts
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per Tart:
|Energy
|1702kJ/405kcal
|510kJ/121kcal
|Protein
|3.8g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|66.3g
|19.9g
|(of which sugars
|34.9g)
|10.5g)
|Fat
|13.8g
|4.1g
|(of which saturates
|6.4g)
|1.9g)
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Sodium
|0.05g
|Trace
|Salt equivalent
|0.1g
|Trace
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019