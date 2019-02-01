By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hoppers Assorted Jam Tarts 9Pk

Hoppers Assorted Jam Tarts 9Pk
£ 1.00
£0.11/each

Product Description

  • Golden shortcrust pastry cases, filled with strawberry jam, apricot jam and apple and blackcurrant jam.
  • History
  • Master Bakers since 1816, Hoppers are well known for their range of family favourite cakes and pastries. Five generations of baking heritage still inspires our dedicated bakers today to deliver quality treats for your enjoyment. Time for a cuppa?
  • Each tart contains kcal 121 6%, Sugars 10.5g 12%, Fat 4.1g 6%, Saturates 1.9g 10%, Salt 0.1g <1% of an adult's guideline daily amount
  • Each tart typically weighs 30g.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • No hydrogenated fat

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry Jam (16%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Strawberry Puree, Strawberry Concentrate, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate, Colours (Anthocyanins, Annatto), Natural Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Apricot Jam (16%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apricot Puree, Sugar, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Curcumin), Natural Flavouring], Apple and Blackcurrant Jam (16%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Apple Puree, Blackcurrant Puree, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Natural Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil), Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of nuts and/or seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • McCambridge (North) Limited,
  • Blackburn,
  • BB1 2PT.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return it to the store or send it, with its packaging, to the address below. We guarantee to replace the product or refund your money.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • McCambridge (North) Limited,
  • Blackburn,
  • BB1 2PT.
  • www.mccambridgegroup.co.uk

Net Contents

9 x Tarts

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per Tart:
Energy 1702kJ/405kcal510kJ/121kcal
Protein 3.8g1.1g
Carbohydrate 66.3g19.9g
(of which sugars 34.9g)10.5g)
Fat 13.8g4.1g
(of which saturates 6.4g)1.9g)
Fibre 1.6g0.5g
Sodium 0.05gTrace
Salt equivalent0.1gTrace

Using Product Information

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

