Buxton Sparkling 6X1litre

Product Description
- Natural Mineral Water
- *Water contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature.
- At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
- Whatever the occasion, our lively bubbles are sure to deliver instant refreshment. Why not put a bottle of our sparkling natural mineral water on the table to add some fizzy sparkle to your meals? What's more, our multipack keeps a natural sparkling sensation in easy reach every day.
- Buxton mineral water journeys over 5,000 years until it is forced up through a mile of British rock and bottled at an untouched artesian source
- British & bubbly
- Naturally rising from the green and pleasant land of the Peak district
- Pack size: 6000ml
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, clean place away from light, strong odours or chemicals. Consume within 3 days of opening.Best Before end: see bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Name and address
- PO Box No 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Good to talk
- Contact us free Mon-Fri 9am-5pm 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- www.buxtonwater.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analysis mg/l
|Calcium
|55
|Magnesium
|19
|Potassium
|1
|Sodium
|24
|Bicarbonate
|248
|Chloride
|37
|Sulphate
|13
|Nitrate
|<0.1
|Dry Residue at 180°C
|280
|pH at Source
|7.4
