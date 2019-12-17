By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich 6 X 55Ml

3(7)Write a review
Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich 6 X 55Ml
£ 2.00
£0.61/100ml

Offer

(55ml/32g)
  • Energy409kJ 97kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1255kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Sandwich Biscuits Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream with Crushed Biscuit Pieces.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Flavoured Sandwich Biscuit (46%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring), Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Crushed Biscuit Pieces (4.5%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6.5%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium, Ammonium and Sodium Carbonates), Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Coconut Oil, Double Cream (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E410, E412), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg

Storage

Keep frozen. Store below -18°C.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 portions

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Consumer Service
  • www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

6 x 55ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g**55ml/32g%*(55ml/32g)
Energy 1255kJ409kJ
-299kcal97kcal5%
Fat 11g3.5g5%
of which Saturates 7.9g2.6g13%
Carbohydrate 44g14g6%
of which Sugars 25g8.1g9%
Fibre 1.0g0.3g-
Protein 5.7g1.9g4%
Salt 1.33g0.43g7%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**1 portion (55ml/32g)---
Pack contains 6 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

They're really really delicious but not worth the

3 stars

They're really really delicious but not worth the price for how many there is. They're honestly not even big so you can eat all in one sitting

Yeuk !!! Absolutely disgustingly horrible.

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. Bought some of these to try and tried one when some friends were visiting - friends tried them too. Ended up apologising to my friends. Taste and texture like cold, soggy, stale, milky cardboard. Took one bite and had to leave the remainder. How can anyone eat these, let alone enjoy them?

Tastes great

5 stars

really nice

Great taste all family loves it.

5 stars

Great taste all family loves it.

So tasty!

5 stars

Really good as a low cal after dinner sweet thing

Don't waste your money.

1 stars

Quite horrible, to be honest. The oreo biscuits are soft and stale tasting and the ice cream isn't what I would class as real ice cream, more like a frozen yoghurt substitute. Not worth the money and wouldn't buy them again.

change box

1 stars

if you have arthritis do not buy as boxes virtually terrible to open

