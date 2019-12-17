By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Ice Cream Cones 4 X 100Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Ice Cream Cones 4 X 100Ml
£ 2.20
£0.55/100ml

Offer

Be Treatwise. Each cone (100ml) contains:
  • Energy855kJ 204kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates8.3g
    41%
  • Sugars16.8g
    19%
  • Salt0.11g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 855kJ/204kcal

Product Description

  • Biscuit Cone with Chocolate Flavour Coating Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream and Mini Milk Chocolate Buttons, Topped with Milk Chocolate Buttons
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Buttermilk, Biscuit Cone (18%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel)), Milk Chocolate Buttons (11%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Chocolate Flavour Coating (8%) (Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavourings, Stabiliser (E412, E410), Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store below -18°C. Keep frozen.

Warnings

  • The natural colours in this product may stain.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • Consumer Services Department,
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Contact us on 0808 100 56 56 (UK) or 1800937850 (ROI)
  • www.cadburyicecreamland.com

Net Contents

4 x 100ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Cone (100ml)Reference Intake*
Energy 855kJ/204kcal8400kJ/2000kcal
Fat 10.4g70g
of which Saturates 8.3g20g
Carbohydrate 24.6g260g
of which Sugars 16.8g90g
Fibre 0.6g-
Protein 2.7g50g
Salt 0.11g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

The natural colours in this product may stain.

