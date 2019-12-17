Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Ice Cream Cones 4 X 100Ml
Product Description
- Biscuit Cone with Chocolate Flavour Coating Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream and Mini Milk Chocolate Buttons, Topped with Milk Chocolate Buttons
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400ml
Information
Ingredients
Concentrated Buttermilk, Biscuit Cone (18%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel)), Milk Chocolate Buttons (11%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Chocolate Flavour Coating (8%) (Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavourings, Stabiliser (E412, E410), Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store below -18°C. Keep frozen.
Warnings
- The natural colours in this product may stain.
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL7 9UL.
Return to
- Consumer Services Department,
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL7 9UL.
- Contact us on 0808 100 56 56 (UK) or 1800937850 (ROI)
- www.cadburyicecreamland.com
Net Contents
4 x 100ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Cone (100ml)
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|855kJ/204kcal
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|8.3g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|24.6g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|16.8g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|-
|Protein
|2.7g
|50g
|Salt
|0.11g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
The natural colours in this product may stain.
