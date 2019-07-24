Sony Mdr Zx310 On Ear Headphones Black

Decent headphones
I’ve owned multiple pairs of these headphones. The sound is great and a good £20 to £25 price tag. They will probably break in 6 months if you dont look after them. Good job for the 1 year coverage I recommend you keep your receipt. Budget quality headphones that will last at least 1 year if care is taken
Good cheap headphones
I have used these headphones for over a year now and I'm very pleased with them. They're are not something special, but are more than good enough for every day use. Considering the price, the headphones are very good.
Great Headphones
Very fine headphones Sone-MDR-ZX310A!!!)))))))))))
Great sound quality
I actually got this thru air miles with Etihad Airline along with Sony Bluetooth speaker & both excellent
Sony headphones
They are ok but do not cut out any background noise.
Lightweight but good sound
This is the 2nd pair of these we have had for my daughter. The last ones lasted about 2.5 years. For the price they are good. They sit on the ear rather than totally enclose the ear which she likes.
good earphones
theyre great, just a little low in volume which i guess is a good thing really
Excellent headphones.....
Had bought these before and the sound quality is excellent.
Great value
Really good value for money, great sound as good as headphones costing alot more nice design and comfortable on the head.