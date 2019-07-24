Sony Mdr Zx310 On Ear Headphones Black

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Lightweight, folding design
  • 30mm neodymium drivers produce a frequency range of 10–24,000Hz
  • 1.2 metre cord
  • Part of the ZX series from Sony, the MDRZX310 overhead headphones deliver powerful, balanced sound wherever you go. With a lightweight, folding design, the headphones ensure ultimate music portability and feature padded earcups for comfortable listening. Available in a choice of colours to suit your style, the Sony MDRZX310 headphones use 30mm neodymium drivers that produce a frequency range of 10-24,000Hz. Complete with an adjustable headband, the Sony MDRZX310 headphones have a 1.2 metre cord, which plugs into your choice of media player.

Decent headphones

4 stars

I’ve owned multiple pairs of these headphones. The sound is great and a good £20 to £25 price tag. They will probably break in 6 months if you dont look after them. Good job for the 1 year coverage I recommend you keep your receipt. Budget quality headphones that will last at least 1 year if care is taken

Good cheap headphones

5 stars

I have used these headphones for over a year now and I'm very pleased with them. They're are not something special, but are more than good enough for every day use. Considering the price, the headphones are very good.

Good cheap headphones

5 stars

I have used these headphones for over a year now and I'm very pleased with them. They're are not something special, but are more than good enough for every day use. Considering the price, the headphones are very good.

Great Headphones

5 stars

Very fine headphones Sone-MDR-ZX310A!!!)))))))))))

Great sound quality

5 stars

I actually got this thru air miles with Etihad Airline along with Sony Bluetooth speaker & both excellent

Sony headphones

3 stars

They are ok but do not cut out any background noise.

Lightweight but good sound

4 stars

This is the 2nd pair of these we have had for my daughter. The last ones lasted about 2.5 years. For the price they are good. They sit on the ear rather than totally enclose the ear which she likes.

good earphones

4 stars

theyre great, just a little low in volume which i guess is a good thing really

Excellent headphones.....

5 stars

Had bought these before and the sound quality is excellent.

Great value

5 stars

Really good value for money, great sound as good as headphones costing alot more nice design and comfortable on the head.

