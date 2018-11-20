Al'fez Moroccan Meatball Sauce 350G

very tasty,let's see more north african inspired s
very tasty,let's see more north african inspired sauces etc
Water, Diced Tomatoes (28%), Diced Onion, Seasoning (Red Bell Peppers, Sugar, Garlic, Salt, Star Anise, Cumin, Coriander, Chilli), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste (4%), Sugar, Garlic Puree (2%), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Coriander Leaf, Acidity Regulator (Citric cid)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated use within 3 days
Made in the UK
2-3 Servings
Jar. Recyclable
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy kJ/kcal
|341/82
|Fat
|3.4g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|10.2g
|of which sugars
|8.8g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.38g
