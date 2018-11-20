By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Al'fez Moroccan Meatball Sauce 350G

5(1)Write a review
Al'fez Moroccan Meatball Sauce 350G
£ 2.00
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • A thick, tomato based sauce with an authentic Morrocan flavour.
  • For more recipes, product information and tips, visit us online at...
  • www.alfez.com
  • Moroccan Meatball Sauce is an aromatic tomato-based sauce enriched with a blend of Spices to complement a variety of dishes including classic Moroccan Meatballs.
  • Use as a base for casseroles, as a cooking sauce, a pour over sauce or as a dip straight from the jar. Also terrific with lamb, chicken or vegetables as a casserole or tagine and delicious served with couscous or rice.
  • Quick and easy, Chilli rating - medium - 2, suitable for vegetarians and vegans.
  • Gorgeously aromatic sauce for authentic Moroccan meatballs and more.
  • Al'Fez is the leading Moroccan & Middle Eastern food brand and we have put together a delightful selection of North African and Middle Eastern inspired products for you to enjoy.
  • Sauces, dressings, spice blends and core ingredients help you to quickly and easily recreate Moroccan and Lebanese classics: from tagines to spiced couscous and delicious falafel to aromatic kebabs. Discover a whole new world with Al'Fez.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Gorgeously aromatic sauce for authentic Moroccan meatballs
  • Quick & easy
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Diced Tomatoes (28%), Diced Onion, Seasoning (Red Bell Peppers, Sugar, Garlic, Salt, Star Anise, Cumin, Coriander, Chilli), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste (4%), Sugar, Garlic Puree (2%), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Coriander Leaf, Acidity Regulator (Citric cid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated use within 3 days

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions:
  • 1 Brown 10 - 12 meatballs for 5 mins. Drain off excess oil.
  • 2 Adds sauce. Reduce heat, cover and cook over a low heat for 15 - 20 minutes, stirring occasionally until cooked through.
  • 3 Serve with couscous, rice, pasta or warm flatbread.
  • Tip! Garnish with fresh coriander and a dollop of sour cream

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Alfez Ltd,
  • Fishponds,
  • Bristol,
  • BS16 3LD.

Return to

  • Alfez Ltd,
  • Fishponds,
  • Bristol,
  • BS16 3LD.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g
Energy kJ/kcal341/82
Fat 3.4g
of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrates10.2g
of which sugars 8.8g
Fibre 2.3g
Protein 1.4g
Salt 0.38g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

very tasty,let's see more north african inspired s

5 stars

very tasty,let's see more north african inspired sauces etc

Usually bought next

Tesco 12 Beef Meatballs 336G

£ 2.00
£5.96/kg

Tesco Finest 12 Beef Italian Style Meatballs 336G

£ 2.85
£8.49/kg

Tesco Finest 20 Mini Meatballs 336G

£ 2.85
£8.49/kg

Tesco Mediterranean Style Couscous 110G

£ 0.45
£4.10/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here