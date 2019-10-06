By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Triple Chocolate Ice Cream 900Ml Promotion

4(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Triple Chocolate Ice Cream 900Ml Promotion
£ 2.00
£0.22/100ml

Offer

One scoop
  • Energy425kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 773kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Milk and Plain Chocolate flavoured ice cream with Chocolate flavoured sauce and milk and white chocolate curls.
  • Topped with chocolate. A blend of ice creams marbled with rich chocolate sauce
  • Topped with chocolate. A blend of ice creams marbled with rich chocolate sauce
  • Pack size: 900ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Chocolate Sauce (14%) (Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Coconut Oil, Triple Chocolate Curls (2%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scoop (55g)
Energy773kJ / 184kcal425kJ / 101kcal
Fat5.6g3.1g
Saturates4.1g2.3g
Carbohydrate30.5g16.8g
Sugars21.0g11.6g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein2.5g1.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
A 55g serving is equivalent to 100ml of ice cream.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Guilty pleasure

5 stars

Excellent quality, tastes delicious.

Not as good as Caramel but OK

3 stars

Nice, but not as good as the divine Caramel flavour...

