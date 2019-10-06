Tesco Triple Chocolate Ice Cream 900Ml Promotion

Guilty pleasure
Excellent quality, tastes delicious.
Not as good as Caramel but OK
Nice, but not as good as the divine Caramel flavour...
Typical values per 100g: Energy 773kJ / 184kcal
INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Chocolate Sauce (14%) (Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Coconut Oil, Triple Chocolate Curls (2%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum).
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Produced in the U.K.
9 Servings
900ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One scoop (55g)
|Energy
|773kJ / 184kcal
|425kJ / 101kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|30.5g
|16.8g
|Sugars
|21.0g
|11.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|2.5g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|A 55g serving is equivalent to 100ml of ice cream.
|As sold
