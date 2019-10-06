By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml Promotion

5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml Promotion
£ 2.00
£0.22/100ml

Offer

One scoop
  • Energy441kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars13.9g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 774kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured ice cream with cherry flavoured sauce and glacé cherries.
  • Glacé cherries. Silky vanilla ice cream expertly paired with tangy cherry sauce
  • Pack size: 900ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Cherry Sauce (14%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Cherry Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Elderberry Concentrate, Cherry Concentrate, Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Malic Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum)), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Cherry (6%) (Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Coconut Oil, Partially Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scoop (57g)
Energy774kJ / 184kcal441kJ / 105kcal
Fat5.4g3.1g
Saturates4.4g2.5g
Carbohydrate31.4g17.9g
Sugars24.4g13.9g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein2.0g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
A 57g serving is equivalent to 100ml of ice cream.--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Wonderful

5 stars

Gorgeous lovely whole cherries and flavoursome sauce throughout nice and creamy

Not enough cherry flavour!

3 stars

This ice cream in general is nice, but not enough cherry flavour 😞 id say its 90% vanilla ice cream, the cherry sauce/jam thats on it is really nice and flavoursome but theres not enough of it 😩

Fantastic

5 stars

Fantastic

VERY TASTY

5 stars

EXCELLENT BUY AT A GOOD PRICE

Don't bother with anything else.

5 stars

This ice cream Should be banned from all tesco stores, its so nice you just don't want to stop eating it, but seriously this ice cream is very nice for a desert especially after a really lovely pizza or pasta dish and its probably best after a hot and spicy curry . P.S Please bring back the raspberry vanilla one that is really nice,i miss that flavor If anyones not tried this ice cream, honestly try it you wont be disappointed.

Ice Cream

5 stars

A tub of ice cream that's full of creamiest taste and real cherries.

Very moreish

5 stars

It taste lovely and I don’t like sharing

Truly Cherrylicious

5 stars

This really is Cherrylicious, sweet cherries and sauce with a creamy vanilla ice cream...value for money!!!

