Tesco Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml Promotion

Wonderful
Gorgeous lovely whole cherries and flavoursome sauce throughout nice and creamy
Not enough cherry flavour!
This ice cream in general is nice, but not enough cherry flavour 😞 id say its 90% vanilla ice cream, the cherry sauce/jam thats on it is really nice and flavoursome but theres not enough of it 😩
Fantastic
Fantastic
VERY TASTY
EXCELLENT BUY AT A GOOD PRICE
Don't bother with anything else.
This ice cream Should be banned from all tesco stores, its so nice you just don't want to stop eating it, but seriously this ice cream is very nice for a desert especially after a really lovely pizza or pasta dish and its probably best after a hot and spicy curry . P.S Please bring back the raspberry vanilla one that is really nice,i miss that flavor If anyones not tried this ice cream, honestly try it you wont be disappointed.
Ice Cream
A tub of ice cream that's full of creamiest taste and real cherries.
Very moreish
It taste lovely and I don’t like sharing
Truly Cherrylicious
This really is Cherrylicious, sweet cherries and sauce with a creamy vanilla ice cream...value for money!!!