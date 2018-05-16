We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kipling Sponge Pudding Raspberry 2X95g

Mr Kipling Sponge Pudding Raspberry 2X95g
£2.00
£1.05/100g

Per pudding (100g)

Energy
1527kJ
364kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
14.9g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
35.6g

high

40%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1527kJ

Product Description

  • Golden Sponge Covered with Raspberry Sauce (42%).
  • Source: IRI Grocery Outlet Market Data for Great Britain, Ambient Packaged Cake, 52 Weeks up to and including w/e 27.08.2022
  • Nation's Favourite Cake Brand*
  • *Mr Kipling is the biggest selling cake brand.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

Raspberry Sauce (Sugar, Water, Raspberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Carmine), Rapeseed Oil), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Raspberry Sponge Puddings at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

2 x 95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pudding (100g)
Energy1527kJ1527kJ
-364kcal364kcal
Fat14.9g14.9g
of which Saturates5.2g5.2g
Carbohydrate54.3g54.3g
of which Sugars35.6g35.6g
Fibre0.8g0.8g
Protein2.7g2.7g
Salt0.40g0.40g
This pack contains 2 portions--
