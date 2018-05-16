New
Mr Kipling Sponge Pudding Raspberry 2X95g
Per pudding (100g)
- Energy
- 1527kJ
-
- 364kcal
- 18%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.9g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.2g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 35.6g
- 40%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.40g
- 7%of the reference intake
medium
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1527kJ
Product Description
- Golden Sponge Covered with Raspberry Sauce (42%).
- Source: IRI Grocery Outlet Market Data for Great Britain, Ambient Packaged Cake, 52 Weeks up to and including w/e 27.08.2022
- Nation's Favourite Cake Brand*
- *Mr Kipling is the biggest selling cake brand.
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Exceedingly Good Cakes
- 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
- No Hydrogenated Fat
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Raspberry Sauce (Sugar, Water, Raspberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Carmine), Rapeseed Oil), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Raspberry Sponge Puddings at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
2 x 95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pudding (100g)
|Energy
|1527kJ
|1527kJ
|-
|364kcal
|364kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|14.9g
|of which Saturates
|5.2g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|54.3g
|54.3g
|of which Sugars
|35.6g
|35.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Protein
|2.7g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.40g
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.