Tesco Finest Sweet Onion 3 Pack Minimum 385G

Perfect onions
I hope you keep them available. I only like to cook with this one's. Not acid at all. It doesn't make you cry either.
This is a great product, please bring it back
Fantastic Quality great taste!!!
Great quality mild enough for sandwiches but not so mild you cant taste them; I dont put them in the fridge but the still lasted nearly 3 weeks may last longer but we ate them. even the kids liked them; :)
What happened!!!
These onions were really nice and kept well, however the quality of these onions is now terrible. There is no sell by date and the last two deliveries they have either been bad when cut into or only lasting a couple of days before they are obviously ready for the bin.
Avoid unless fresh
used to be good but the last couple of times I've ordered them. They have gone rotten after only a day in proper storage conditions.
Most of the time comes rotten.
Are they worth the extra cost any more?
I recently changed from brown onions to Tesco Finest onions. The better quality and flavour was well worth the small extra cost. However the last 2 or 3 purchases have been very disappointing as they had started to grow (never a good sign for fresh quality onions) and found the middle onion is beyond its best. As these don't have a best before date its making wonder if this small detail is the reason for the fall in quality as no one can tell just how fresh these supposed fresh onions actually are. For truly fresh goods the date is required, unless Tesco's have our ways of knowing, but we as shoppers have no idea just how fresh or the date by which we should use goods.
I have been buying this because they are not as strong as other onions and go well in salads. However, every week one or two of the three onions is off when delivered
The Best Onions!
The best onions I have ever had! If I was rich enough I would have them all the time and would replace all regular onions in recipes with these delicious onions.