By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Sweet Onion 3 Pack Minimum 385G

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sweet Onion 3 Pack Minimum 385G
£ 1.50
£3.90/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy160kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Onion.
  • Mild and sweet in flavour Perfect for salads
  • Mild and sweet in flavour Perfect for salads
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

Onion

Storage

Store in cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Spain, Chile

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy160kJ / 38kcal160kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.5g0.5g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate6.6g6.6g
Sugars6.0g6.0g
Fibre1.3g1.3g
Protein1.1g1.1g
Salt0.16g0.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect onions

5 stars

I hope you keep them available. I only like to cook with this one's. Not acid at all. It doesn't make you cry either.

This is a great product, please bring it back

5 stars

This is a great product, please bring it back

Fantastic Quality great taste!!!

5 stars

Great quality mild enough for sandwiches but not so mild you cant taste them; I dont put them in the fridge but the still lasted nearly 3 weeks may last longer but we ate them. even the kids liked them; :)

What happened!!!

2 stars

These onions were really nice and kept well, however the quality of these onions is now terrible. There is no sell by date and the last two deliveries they have either been bad when cut into or only lasting a couple of days before they are obviously ready for the bin.

Avoid unless fresh

2 stars

used to be good but the last couple of times I've ordered them. They have gone rotten after only a day in proper storage conditions.

Most of the time comes rotten.

2 stars

Most of the time comes rotten.

Are they worth the extra cost any more?

3 stars

I recently changed from brown onions to Tesco Finest onions. The better quality and flavour was well worth the small extra cost. However the last 2 or 3 purchases have been very disappointing as they had started to grow (never a good sign for fresh quality onions) and found the middle onion is beyond its best. As these don't have a best before date its making wonder if this small detail is the reason for the fall in quality as no one can tell just how fresh these supposed fresh onions actually are. For truly fresh goods the date is required, unless Tesco's have our ways of knowing, but we as shoppers have no idea just how fresh or the date by which we should use goods.

I have been buying this because they are not as st

2 stars

I have been buying this because they are not as strong as other onions and go well in salads. However, every week one or two of the three onions is off when delivered

The Best Onions!

5 stars

The best onions I have ever had! If I was rich enough I would have them all the time and would replace all regular onions in recipes with these delicious onions.

Usually bought next

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Large Garlic Each

£ 0.50
£0.50/each

Tesco Swede

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

New

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here