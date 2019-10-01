By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pink Grapefruit 1 Litre

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Pink Grapefruit 1 Litre
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Per 150ml
  • Energy240kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.4g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • 100% Pure Squeezed pasteurised pink Grapefruit Juice with grapefruit cells
  • 100% PURE JUICE. Squeezed from 10 zingy grapefruits selected at the peak of ripeness Our juicers set up shop over 120 years ago as a small, family run business in the citrus groves of southern Spain. Today, the family’s fifth generation still grow, harvest, squeeze, press and bottle fresh fruits, and draw on decades of expertise to create new fruity blends. Our Never From Concentrate juices are just that. Pure, bright juice, straight from the fruit. Nothing added. Nothing taken away.
  • 100% PURE JUICE. Squeezed from 10 zingy grapefruits selected at the peak of ripeness Our juicers set up shop over 120 years ago as a small, family run business in the citrus groves of southern Spain. Today, the family’s fifth generation still grow, harvest, squeeze, press and bottle fresh fruits, and draw on decades of expertise to create new fruity blends. Our Never From Concentrate juices are just that. Pure, bright juice, straight from the fruit. Nothing added. Nothing taken away.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'Best Before' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litres e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy160kJ / 38kcal240kJ / 57kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.5g12.8g
Sugars7.6g11.4g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0.6g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C20.0mg (25%NRV)30.0mg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fabulous taste

5 stars

Not many companies make pink grapefruit juice and it is my absolute favourite.

Great taste

5 stars

Much nicer than orange juice. Good price

Usually bought next

Tesco 100% Pure Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tesco 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice With Bits 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tesco 100% Pressed Apple Juice 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tesco 100% Pure Squeezed Clementine Juice 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here