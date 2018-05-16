By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ambrosia Rice Minis 330G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ambrosia Rice Minis 330G
£ 1.60
£0.49/100g
Per 2 pot (110g) portion
  • Energy469kJ 111kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 426 kJ/101 kcal

Product Description

  • Mini Rice
  • It's important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Calcium and Vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bones in children.
  • Full of dairy goodness!
  • Calcium & vitamin D for strong bones
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330g
  • Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bones in children

Information

Ingredients

Full Cream Milk, Skimmed Milk, Whey (Milk), Rice (9%), Sugar, Vitamin D, Total Milk content 75%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Careline: UK - 0800 328212
  • ROI - 1800 932814
  • Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2 Pot (110g) Portion
Energy 426 kJ/101 kcal469 kJ/111 kcal
Fat 2.5g2.8g
of which saturates 1.5g1.7g
Carbohydrate 16.3g17.9g
of which sugars 9.0g9.9g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 3.3g3.6g
Salt 0.13g0.14g
Calcium109mg (13%RI)120mg (15%RI)
Vitamin D0.68mg (13%RI)0.75mcg (15%RI)
*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
This pack contains 3 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Ambrosia Mini Custard 30% Less Sugar 6S 330G

£ 1.60
£0.49/100g

Ambrosia Ready To Eat Devon Custard 4 X 125G

£ 1.80
£0.36/100g

Hartleys Multi No Added Sugar Strawberry Jelly 6 X 115G

£ 2.50
£0.36/100g

Ambrosia Creamed Rice Pudding 4X125g

£ 1.80
£0.36/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here