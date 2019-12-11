Del Monte Mango Slices In Syrup 425G
Offer
Product Description
- Mango Slices in Light Syrup
- Juicy & exotic
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Mango, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days. Best before: see can end
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container.
Distributor address
- Del Monte International Inc.,
- P.O. Box 3,
- Staines,
- Middlesex,
- TW18 4JR,
- England.
Return to
- www.delmonteeurope.com
Drained weight
230g
Net Contents
425g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|277 kJ / 65 kcal
|Fat:
|0 g
|- of which saturates:
|0 g
|Carbohydrate:
|15 g
|- of which sugars:
|15 g
|Fibre:
|1 g
|Protein:
|0,3 g
|Salt:
|0,02 g
