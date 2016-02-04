By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Paco Rabanne Lady Million Eau De Parfum 30Ml

£ 34.00
£113.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Eau de Parfum Natural Spray
  • 30ml size perfect for travelling
  • Floral fragrance for women
  • Scent released in 2010
  • Ultra-feminine, glamorous and excessive... The Lady Million woman embodies the ideal woman. No man can resist her and the best won't ever be enough for her!

    Presented in a golden diamond shaped bottle, the Lady Million fragrance is vibrant and sensual. It has fresh top notes of bitter orange, fleshy raspberry and neroli, followed by floral notes of orange blossom and Arabian jasmine and base notes of patchouli, honey and amber.
  • Alcohol of vegetal origin 80 % vol.
  • This article can only be sold by authorized distributors
  • Pack size: 30ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Aqua (Water), Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxycitronellal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Coumarin, Citronellol, Citral, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Isoeugenol, CI 15985 (Yellow 6), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 61570 (Green 5), CI 14700 (Red 4)

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • Puig France,
  • 6, Boulevard du Parc,
  • 92200 Neuilly/Seine.

Return to

  • www.pacorabanne.com

Net Contents

30ml ℮

18 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

best buy out there

5 stars

cheapest out there, and no delivery charge. What's not to like.

Brilliant Product

5 stars

I purchased this perfume for my girlfriend at Christmas and she is more than happy with it. Really nice smell. Would definitely recommend.

Fabulous Value

5 stars

I couldn't get this cheaper anywhere, excellent value.

Beautiful Scent

5 stars

Bought this a few months ago and was delighted to have got it at a very reasonable price. This scent is lovely for daytime or evening. I've been delighted with my purchase.

sexy smell

5 stars

bought for myself as a xmas gift. very nice smell, not overpowering.

fab product

5 stars

Bought this for Xmas pressie, my lady loves it it's a lovely smell and I love it too

beutiful

5 stars

best perfume in the world at an unbeatable price georgous

Lovely smell

5 stars

Got this for £23 just before Christmas wish I had got 2 now

Fantastic value for money - nowhere cheaper

5 stars

This was bought as a Xmas present for my best friend. She loved it!

Paco raban - perfect

5 stars

Great value for a perfect smell. Fantastic present at great value

