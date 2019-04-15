By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye Inspirations Fish Chargrilled With Tomato & Herb 300G

2.5(28)Write a review
Birds Eye Inspirations Fish Chargrilled With Tomato & Herb 300G
£ 3.50
£11.67/kg
Per portion (163g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy536kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Portions formed from pieces of Alaska pollock fillet, seared and coated with a tomato, basil and oregano glaze.
  • No prep, no fuss
  • Easy open tray
  • Rich in Omega 3
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Rich in Omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (82%), Water, Tomato Flakes, Paprika, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil, Salt, Fish Gelatine, Palm Fat, Vegetable Stock, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring, Natural Onion Flavouring, Natural Garlic Flavouring, Spices, Natural Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin#, Oregano, Sunflower Oil, #Lecithin is used to help the sauce blend with the Fish Juices on cooking, it is a natural material found in many traditional food ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Pre-heat the oven, 210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 7 30 mins
Place the fish in the foil tray on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
For best results when using a fan assisted oven, add 1-2 tablespoons of water to the foil tray before cooking.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (163g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ317kJ536kJ
- kcal75kcal127kcal
Fat 1.5g2.4g
- of which Saturates 0.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate 1.4g2.3g
- of which Sugars 1.0g1.6g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 14g24g
Salt 0.89g1.4g
A serving of 163g oven baked provides: 269 mg Omega 3 (EPA+DHA)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

28 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

As the Tesco cod loin wrapped in bacon was still u

1 stars

As the Tesco cod loin wrapped in bacon was still unavailable my husband and I decided to try these instead.They were frankly horrible and we ended up leaving most of them. Tasted too 'fishy' and too much garlic. There's not many fish that garlic works with and garlic with these feels like its just there to disguise badly tasting fish. Sorry, we really wanted to enjoy this fish but I'm afraid we were seriously disappointed. Tesco please bring back your Cod Loin wrapped in Bacon. They are amazing!Thank you.

Vile

1 stars

I tried this today and took one bite, spat it out and put straight in the bin. Vile

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

ignore low ratings

5 stars

We have these all the time, even our son likes them, if cooked properly they make a lovely dish. Flavours are actually nice and strong for a change, most products have bareley any flavour.

Strong, awful taste

1 stars

I bought these as they looked delicious on the box, wrong! The fish was course in texture and had a strong, over-powering taste, I just couldn't eat any more after two mouthfuls. My husband finished his but didn't like the strong flavour of the fish which was Alaskan Pollack, never again will I purchase these, very disappointing Bird's Eye.

Fresh-Tasting But Needed A Proper Sauce

2 stars

Was looking forward to something fresh from the freezer. cooked as instructed (with a little water for fan assisted ovens) but needed cooking longer than instructions to fully cook through. fish itself was ok but the 'sauce' was thin so dish as a whole was very bland & needed an extra sauce. expected better.

watery, tasteless

1 stars

Very watery, tasteless fish. Not what I would expect from Birdseye.

Poor value for money

1 stars

Miniscule portion of fish that just tastes of tomato. AVOID !

Awful

1 stars

These literally taste exactly the same as sick. The smell when they are cooked is exactly the same as fresh sick. Awful taste

Absolute rubbish

1 stars

I bought this product on the basis of how good it looked on the box and the flavours it was supposed to contain. Cooked product looked nothing like it and the taste was bland at best. Tried the complaints process and guess what the email doesn't work lol. Only given one star as I couldn't give a ZERO.SORT IT OUT BIRDS EYE OR REMOVE THE PRODUCT

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Birds Eye Perfectly Baked 2 Cod Fillets Tomato Rosemary Sauce 260G

£ 3.50
£13.47/kg

Offer

Tesco Baby Potatoes With Herb Butter 360G

£ 1.00
£2.78/kg

Offer

Birds Eye Perfectly Baked 2 Salmon Fillets Lemon & Dill Sauce 260G

£ 3.50
£13.47/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes 750G

£ 1.50
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here