Birds Eye Inspirations Fish Chargrilled With Tomato & Herb 300G

As the Tesco cod loin wrapped in bacon was still unavailable my husband and I decided to try these instead.They were frankly horrible and we ended up leaving most of them. Tasted too 'fishy' and too much garlic. There's not many fish that garlic works with and garlic with these feels like its just there to disguise badly tasting fish. Sorry, we really wanted to enjoy this fish but I'm afraid we were seriously disappointed. Tesco please bring back your Cod Loin wrapped in Bacon. They are amazing!Thank you.
Vile
I tried this today and took one bite, spat it out and put straight in the bin. Vile
Very tasty
Very tasty
ignore low ratings
We have these all the time, even our son likes them, if cooked properly they make a lovely dish. Flavours are actually nice and strong for a change, most products have bareley any flavour.
Strong, awful taste
I bought these as they looked delicious on the box, wrong! The fish was course in texture and had a strong, over-powering taste, I just couldn't eat any more after two mouthfuls. My husband finished his but didn't like the strong flavour of the fish which was Alaskan Pollack, never again will I purchase these, very disappointing Bird's Eye.
Fresh-Tasting But Needed A Proper Sauce
Was looking forward to something fresh from the freezer. cooked as instructed (with a little water for fan assisted ovens) but needed cooking longer than instructions to fully cook through. fish itself was ok but the 'sauce' was thin so dish as a whole was very bland & needed an extra sauce. expected better.
watery, tasteless
Very watery, tasteless fish. Not what I would expect from Birdseye.
Poor value for money
Miniscule portion of fish that just tastes of tomato. AVOID !
Awful
These literally taste exactly the same as sick. The smell when they are cooked is exactly the same as fresh sick. Awful taste
Absolute rubbish
I bought this product on the basis of how good it looked on the box and the flavours it was supposed to contain. Cooked product looked nothing like it and the taste was bland at best. Tried the complaints process and guess what the email doesn't work lol. Only given one star as I couldn't give a ZERO.SORT IT OUT BIRDS EYE OR REMOVE THE PRODUCT