Crayola Washable Paint Pots 6 Pack

Crayola Washable Paint Pots 6 Pack

4.2(4)
£5.50

£0.92/each

Crayola Washable Paint Pots 6 PackWatch your little ones have the best time whilst painting a masterpiece6 paint colours including, blue, red, green, yellow, orange & purpleDon't stress about mess with the washable kids paint pots by Crayola
Crayola Washable Project Paint is perfect for arts & crafts and school projects! This pack includes 6 vibrant colors loved by kids, moms, and teachers alike!
Contents and colors may vary.©2019 Crayola, Easton, PA 18044-0431.
6 Vibrant Colors!

Produce of

Made in U.S.A

Net Contents

59ml

Preparation and Usage

Washing & Care InformationFor Best Results: Crayola Washable Project Paint washes from skin and most washable clothing.Wash promptly in hot wash cycle. Do not use prewash or chlorine bleach. Repeat laundering may be required.Stain Advisement: Keep away from wallpaper, painted walls, finished and unfinished wood, vinyl, carpeting and other materials that cannot be laundered.Not for use as body/face paint.Please retain packaging for future reference.

Lower age limit

36 Months

