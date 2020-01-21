Tesco Bolognese Pasta Sauce Smooth 500G

I found it smooth just far too sweet so won’t be b
I found it smooth just far too sweet so won’t be buying it again
NOT smooth!
It's alright for the price, but it is NOT smooth. I've bought this several times and it has bits of onions, tomatoes and seeds in it. I have to sieve it every time.
how to make great spahetti bolognese
better than all the rest
One for all the family!
I'm really pleased at last I've found a pasta sauce that everyone in the family likes! It's smooth with no lumpy bits so even my picky son is happy! It tastes good too and it's actually one of my favourite pasta sauces now!
No lumps
I buy the as my children don't like lumps in sauces so I dont have to strain it and it tastes fantastic.
Brilliant! At a fantastic price
Brilliant! Tastes as good as the branded sauce at 3x the price.
Perfect pasta accompaniment
Gorgeous smooth pasta sauce. My kids love this with pasta and cut up sausages as a quick alternative to spaghetti Bolognese. It’s by far the best smooth original bolognese one we’ve tried