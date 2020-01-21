By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bolognese Pasta Sauce Smooth 500G

4(7)
£ 0.64
£0.13/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy222kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 178kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Smooth tomato sauce.
  • A Taste of Italy Our cooks make this sauce extra smooth perfect for all the family
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (56%), Tomato (34%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion, Salt, Herbs, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy178kJ / 42kcal222kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.6g0.8g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate7.1g8.9g
Sugars5.5g6.9g
Fibre1.6g2.0g
Protein1.3g1.6g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

I found it smooth just far too sweet so won’t be b

2 stars

I found it smooth just far too sweet so won’t be buying it again

NOT smooth!

3 stars

It's alright for the price, but it is NOT smooth. I've bought this several times and it has bits of onions, tomatoes and seeds in it. I have to sieve it every time.

how to make great spahetti bolognese

5 stars

better than all the rest

One for all the family!

5 stars

I'm really pleased at last I've found a pasta sauce that everyone in the family likes! It's smooth with no lumpy bits so even my picky son is happy! It tastes good too and it's actually one of my favourite pasta sauces now!

No lumps

4 stars

I buy the as my children don't like lumps in sauces so I dont have to strain it and it tastes fantastic.

Brilliant! At a fantastic price

5 stars

Brilliant! Tastes as good as the branded sauce at 3x the price.

Perfect pasta accompaniment

5 stars

Gorgeous smooth pasta sauce. My kids love this with pasta and cut up sausages as a quick alternative to spaghetti Bolognese. It’s by far the best smooth original bolognese one we’ve tried

