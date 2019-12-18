John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum 50Ml

Smooth hair at last!
My hair is totally coarse and hangs wildly round my face. This product has utterly transformed my look! I have smooth, normal hair - and don't even have to style it - just apply generously from about half way down the length and work gently into the strands. Fabulous serum.
Frizz free without fuss
Two for £8 best price to be had, and delivered free to your Tesco round the corner. What's not to like!!!
Fantastic Product
I bought this because my hair was completely out of control!! Did not think it would work, but thought give it a whirl!! Soo glad I did, it was wonderful