By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum 50Ml

5(3)Write a review
John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum 50Ml
£ 6.30
£12.60/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Frizz Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects+ Serum
  • Transform dry, frizzy or chemically-treated hair for a smooth gloss finish
  • Extra Strength Serum repels humidity to prevent weather-related frizz
  • 50ml bottle of John Freida Frizz-Ease for coarse hair
  • Get the ultimate boost in the fight against frizz. This extensive serum eliminates frizz, smoothes, hydrates and tames, while protecting against humidity and heat for coarse, extra frizzy hair.
  • Silk protein and added control
  • Eliminates frizz
  • Humidity and heat protection
  • Smoothes
  • Hydrates
  • Tames
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Hydrolyzed Silk, Algae Extract, Parfum, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene

Produce of

Made in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Start with soaking wet hair. Dispense 1 pump of serum into palm and rub hands together. Spread evenly through hair, avoiding the roots. Use more or less depending on hair length and thickness, and do not rinse out.

Name and address

  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Return to

  • For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 (UK) or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smooth hair at last!

5 stars

My hair is totally coarse and hangs wildly round my face. This product has utterly transformed my look! I have smooth, normal hair - and don't even have to style it - just apply generously from about half way down the length and work gently into the strands. Fabulous serum.

Frizz free without fuss

5 stars

Two for £8 best price to be had, and delivered free to your Tesco round the corner. What's not to like!!!

Fantastic Product

5 stars

I bought this because my hair was completely out of control!! Did not think it would work, but thought give it a whirl!! Soo glad I did, it was wonderful

Usually bought next

John Frieda Frizz Ease 3 Day Straight Spray 100Ml

£ 7.00
£7.00/100ml

Offer

John Frieda Frizz Ease Recovery Deep Conditioner 150Ml

£ 6.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Agent Creme 100Ml

£ 6.00
£6.00/100ml

Offer

John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Serum 50Ml

£ 6.30
£12.60/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here