Tesco Chocolate Fudge 2 Pack Cupcakes

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Fudge Flavour Frosting (33%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Curcumin, Annatto)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Decoration (2.0%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Mass, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Water, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.