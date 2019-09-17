By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Fudge 2 Pack Cupcakes

1.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.75/each
One cupcake
  • Energy1095kJ 262kcal
    13%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars25.3g
    28%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1955kJ / 468kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Chocolate sponge cakes filled with chocolate sauce, topped with chocolate fudge flavour frosting and a chocolate decoration.
  • Chocolate sauce centre Chocolate sponge topped with chocolatey fudge flavour frosting for a rich treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Fudge Flavour Frosting (33%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Curcumin, Annatto)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Decoration (2.0%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Mass, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Water, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanut and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

2 x Cupcakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cupcake (56g)
Energy1955kJ / 468kcal1095kJ / 262kcal
Fat25.0g14.0g
Saturates7.8g4.4g
Carbohydrate55.4g31.0g
Sugars45.1g25.3g
Fibre1.3g0.7g
Protein4.6g2.6g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

How disappointing

2 stars

I buy these cupcakes all the time, usually I’m obsessed with them until this week - where the cupcakes have shrunk by half it’s usual size. The sponge is practically non existent now, and it’s like they’re trying to disguise that fact with extra frosting. That does not work. The cakes used to bash off the top of the kid if they were moved too hard they were that big, and now you can hardly see them in the box- my point is , if they’re gonna shrink my cakes then you best be shrinking the prices.

Terrible!

1 stars

These were so awful! The icing is oily and the whole thing just tastes wrong. So disappointing!

