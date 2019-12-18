Happy Monkey Milkshake Strawberry 3X200ml

There very good quality
There very good quality and my children love them and also u can check out the happy monkey smoothies my children love happy monkey
0.7% Fat Milk (97%), Sugar (2.8%), Natural Flavouring, Carrageenan, Beta-Carotene
Before opening, store in a cool dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated (+6°C maximum) and consume within 3 days. Best Before: See top of carton.
Product of France
3 x 200ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per serving 200ml
|100ml
|*RI Per 200ml Portion
|Energy
|426kj
|213kj
|100kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|0.7g
|of which saturated
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|15.4g
|7.7g
|of which sugars
|15.4g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|6.6g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Sodium
|0.08g
|0.04g
|Calcium
|240mg
|120mg
|30% RI
|*Reference intake
|-
|-
|-
