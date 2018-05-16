Happy Monkey Chocolate Milkshake 3X200ml

Product Description
- High Temperature pasteurised Chocolate Flavoured milk Drink
- Did you knooow?
- Cows make 200,000 Glasses of milk in a lifetime
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Made for kids
- All the goodness of milk
- School approved
- No artificial colour or flavour
- Pack size: 600ml
Information
Ingredients
0.9% Fat Milk (95%), Sugar (4%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1%), Carrageenan
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Before opening, store in a cool dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated (+6°C maximum) and consume within 3 days. Best Before: See top of carton.
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
- Shake well before use.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Good Natured (Happy Monkey) Ltd,
- PO Box 10347.
Return to
- Good Natured (Happy Monkey) Ltd,
- PO Box 10347.
Net Contents
3 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per serving 200ml
|100ml
|*RI Per 200ml Portion
|Energy
|504kj
|252kj
|120kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|1.0g
|of which saturated
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|18.0g
|9.0g
|of which sugars
|17.8g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|7.0g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Sodium
|0.08g
|0.04g
|Calcium
|240mg
|120mg
|30% RI
|*Reference intake
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019