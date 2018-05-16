By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Happy Monkey Chocolate Milkshake 3X200ml

Happy Monkey Chocolate Milkshake 3X200ml
£ 1.25
£2.09/litre

Product Description

  • High Temperature pasteurised Chocolate Flavoured milk Drink
  • Did you knooow?
  • Cows make 200,000 Glasses of milk in a lifetime
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Made for kids
  • All the goodness of milk
  • School approved
  • No artificial colour or flavour
  • Pack size: 600ml

Information

Ingredients

0.9% Fat Milk (95%), Sugar (4%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1%), Carrageenan

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Before opening, store in a cool dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated (+6°C maximum) and consume within 3 days. Best Before: See top of carton.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.
  • Shake well before use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Good Natured (Happy Monkey) Ltd,
  • PO Box 10347.

Return to

Net Contents

3 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer serving 200ml100ml*RI Per 200ml Portion
Energy 504kj252kj120kcal
Fat 2.0g1.0g
of which saturated1.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate 18.0g9.0g
of which sugars 17.8g8.9g
Fibre 0.6g0.3g
Protein 7.0g3.5g
Salt 0.2g0.1g
Sodium 0.08g0.04g
Calcium 240mg120mg30% RI
*Reference intake---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

